Third of Kiwi workers unprepared with sudden job loss

A recent Finder survey of 2,169 respondents revealed that 39% of New Zealanders, equivalent to 1.4 million people, don’t have emergency savings to fall back on.

The research found that 1 in 5 (20%) Kiwis would be able to cover their living expenses for just one week or less if they lost their job. Image Credit: Flickr

Almost a third of Kiwi workers are unprepared to cope with a sudden job loss according to Finder, a global comparison site recently launched in New Zealand.

The research found that 1 in 5 (20%) Kiwis would be able to cover their living expenses for just one week or less if they lost their job.

Around 7% could rely on their current savings for three months, while a meager 5% could survive for six to 12 months if they fell out of work.

Kevin McHugh, Finder's head of publishing in New Zealand said that millions of Kiwis are just one ill-timed event away from financial ruin.

"It's scary to think how many of us could lose everything or go into long-term debt if they lost their job.

"That's a very stressful way to live, knowing any unexpected event could pull the rug out from under you," McHugh said.

The research also found that men could rely on their savings for 16 weeks on average, whereas women could last just 12 weeks in comparison.

McHugh urged Kiwis to consider how they'd pay for essentials like their rent or mortgage, utility bills, and groceries if their income stream dried up.

"Households need a bigger financial buffer in place. A fortnight's worth of savings isn't going to cut it if things turn pear-shaped.

"This is easier said than done for many of us, but everyone can start small. Even putting away just $20 a week will add up to $1,000 over the course of the year.

"Income protection insurance can be valuable for workers who are heavily reliant on their income, like those with young families or mortgages.

"If you get sick or injured and are forced to stop working, income protection cover will provide a regular payment of up to 75% of your wage," McHugh said.

"If you are facing financial hardship there are people you can turn to. The Citizens Advice Bureau offers free counseling for those that need it."

