Bajaj Auto total sales dips 3 pc to 3,94,473 units in Jan

Bajaj Auto on Tuesday reported a 3.1 cent decline in total sales at 3,94,473 units in January. The firm had sold a total of 4,07,150 units in January 2019, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

Total domestic sales were down 16.6 percent at 1,92,872 units as compared to 2,31,461 units in the year-ago month, it added. The two-wheeler sales in the domestic market were at 1,57,796 units last month against 203,358 units in January 2019, down 22.4 percent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.