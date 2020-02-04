Nickelodeon WindMill Festival 2020 to be Hosted in Mumbai

India's largest festival for kids presents a wholesome experience for children and parents

MUMBAI, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Event Capital and Tribe Asia presents India's largest festival for kids, 'Nickelodeon WindMill Festival' that is taking place on 22nd and 23rd February 2020 at JioWorld Garden, BKC in Mumbai. The festival aims to give both the parent and the child a wholesome experience. The key objective of the festival is to give the urban child an outlet to be creative, to gain information and to encourage quality time with family through recreational experiences curated at the festival. Another reason for which a kid should be taken to the festival is to get outdoors and reconnect with nature. To touch, feel, see and be a part of the beautiful outdoors, which unfortunately has been forgotten by everyone. Here are some of the things that one can expect at Nickelodeon WindMill 2020 that will get both parents and children excited:

Creativity: In today's time what kids need is an opportunity to explore different activities and also get a chance to take break from books and think beyond. A few exciting activities that one can definitely explore at the WindMill festival are 'Djembe Workshop' which is a fun filled energetic drum circle for all ages alike, 'Banana Piano, Cuica and Sound Tubes' where one can invent a new musical instrument using fruits and everyday objects. 'Happy and Footloose' which is a unique sport with a holistic combination of martial art, music, dance, language and performance arts; and fluid art amongst the others.

Outdoor activities: The fest has many exciting activities where the kids will get an opportunity to learn new things. This will help to not only boost their imagination skills as they are physically and mentally involved interacting with other kids but will also improve their social and communication skills. Activities like 'Pottery on Wheels Workshop', a theatre workshop and 'Mindfulness Mandalas' an art of Zentangles & Mandalas touches on the creative edge in every child.

Bonding with kids: Windmill aims to create moments between parents and children that can be cherished for a lifetime. A food and flea market that is specially curated for the tastes and likings of the families. This festival freshness brings along new hopes, aspirations and a chance to strengthen the ties between parent and child.

Unique experiences: This unique festival brings in a lot more to explore and is ready to take everyone on an adventurous ride. Activities that are rarely seen in a kids festival are 'S.H.E.(SIMPLE, HANDY, EFFECTIVE )' which is a self-defense workshop for all, 'TINGA TINGA & TURKISH MOSAIC WITH POMEGRANATE' where one can travel the world with Tinga Tinga Art and Turkish Mosaic and many more. Robotics, Lego and science experiments amongst other to inspire young minds at the festival.

Playdate with furry friends: One of the unique features of this festival is the petting zoo. Nickelodeon Windmill intends to give every child hands-on experiences with different kinds of pets. This not only gives the child exposure to animals but also creates a sense of empathy and love for animals.

