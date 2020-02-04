Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eurozone government bonds take a breather after rally

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 15:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 15:02 IST
Eurozone government bonds take a breather after rally
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Eurozone government bond yields rose on Tuesday as bond investors assessed the economic repercussions of the coronavirus and heightened measures by China and other countries to tackle its spread. More than 20,000 people have been infected by the virus globally, with Hong Kong reporting its first death on Tuesday, the second outside mainland China.

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday the economic impact of the new coronavirus was a concern and he would pay "maximum attention" to its effect on Japan's economy and prices. The death toll from the epidemic, which has infected more than double the number of people globally than the 2002/2003 SARS outbreak that also originated in China, now stands at 427. All but one of these deaths have occurred on Chinese soil.

Still, a number of bond market analysts said the pace of the spread of the virus appeared to be slowing. Chinese authorities stepped up measures to relieve pressure on the economy and to assure international investors they are ready to do all things necessary to calm down markets.

China's central bank will inject 500 billion yuan ($71.50 billion) through open market operations on Tuesday, traders said, after an injection of 1.2 trillion yuan a day earlier. Moreover, the central bank also set on Tuesday its official yuan midpoint at the lowest level in over one month.

Andy Cossor, the rates strategist at DZ Bank, also noted the fall in oil prices as Brent crude sank to a more than one-year low of $53.95 a barrel on Tuesday, which is likely to put more pressure on inflation growth. All these factors provoked "a slightly smaller appetite for safe havens," such government bonds, Cossor said.

Benchmark German 10-year Bund yield was last up nearly 2 bps at -0.42% but remained within sight of the -0.45% lows hit on Monday. Other eurozone government bond yields were also rising by around 2 bps. European rates are likely to rise further as countries across Europe line up to issue new debt, ING analysts say.

"We estimate net EGB supply will amount to 52 billion euros ($57.49 billion) in February, compared to 56 billion euro last month," they say.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong virus patient dies as local transmissions increase

Hong Kong on Tuesday became the second place outside mainland China to report the death of a coronavirus patient as officials said they feared local transmissions were increasing in the densely populated city.The coronavirus has killed more...

'How mammal spines changed in evolution decoded'

Researchers have revealed for the first time how and when changes in the spine happened during the evolution of mammals, a finding which sheds more light on how different forms of backbones came into existence in several modern terrestrial ...

Arrow stuck 4-inch deep in boy's head removed after surgery

Doctors at a government-run hospital here in Madhya Pradesh have saved the life of a three-year-old boy by removing an arrow which pierced his head, an official said on Tuesday. An unidentified person shot the arrow at the boy from close r...

Iraqi protesters face off against cleric's followers

Anti-government demonstrators faced off against followers of influential cleric Moqtada Sadr in protest squares across Iraq Tuesday, a day after one demonstrator was killed in a clash between the two sides. Sadr, an enigmatic militiaman-tur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020