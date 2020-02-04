Left Menu
Awaiting govt advisory on whether Chinese shipments are fully safe: ICEA

Phone makers are waiting for government to clarify if there could be even a slim chance of coronavirus contamination through product shipments from China, industry body ICEA said on Tuesday. It said that though there is no outright evidence of such transmission, an advisory will conclusively settle the matters for industry players.

Meanwhile, stocks of mobile components and parts accumulated ahead of Chinese New Year holidays have ensured that mobile phone production in India has continued with minimal impact so far despite the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus, but future supplies would depend on whether or not the shuttered factories in China reopen next week, ICEA said. "We had written to government for a clarification on whether such contamination through shipments is even remotely possible. Prima facie, there seems to be no evidence of such a risk but government should issue an advisory conclusively on whether it is fully safe or not," India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo said.

The deadly virus, which originated in China's Wuhan city, is spreading to other nations. The outbreak has claimed more than 420 lives so far in mainland China, and has compounded fears of an economic impact. India on Monday reported third novel coronavirus case after another Keralite student from Wuhan university in China tested positive for the infection.

The Kerala government has declared the epidemic as a "state calamity". Asserting that the there is no impact yet on mobile phone production, Mohindroo said ICEA is keeping a close watch on the situation and that much would depend on whether the factories which are closed in China, reopen next week.

"...there is a natural stocking up and preparation which the Indian industry and the global industry does ahead of the Chinese New year holidays. This will see us through till February 10-15. We will watch the situation daily. If the problem persists beyond February 10, then we will have a real problem at hand," he said. ICEA, the apex association of mobile and electronics industry comprising of manufacturers, brand owners, technology providers, said it remains confident that strong remedial action been taken by Chinese Central government and provincial governments will contain the issue with the help of global health organisations.

Asked if India's production target for phones could be impacted this quarter for players that depend heavily on sub-assemblies and component imports from China, Mohindroo said, "I cannot comment on targets as it will entirely depend on how the situation unfolds." By February 11-12, a clear situation will emerge, he said, adding that with exception to certain players who import components from Vietnam and Korea, most of the mobile players are dependent on Chinese imports.

"Overall, India imported Rs 95,000 crore worth of components this year," he said.

