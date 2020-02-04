Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi asks exchanges to review commodity derivatives contracts' performance on annual basis

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 16:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 16:59 IST
Sebi asks exchanges to review commodity derivatives contracts' performance on annual basis

Sebi has asked the stock exchanges to review the performance of all contracts in the commodity derivatives segment on annual basis for each financial year and disclose it by June 30 of the following financial year. The performance review shall be consulted with the Product Advisory Committee, the markets regulator said in a circular.

"The circular would be effective from April 01, 2020. The stock exchanges shall be required to undertake and disclose performance review of all contracts traded on their exchange from FY 2019-20," it added. Sebi said the performance review along with the methodology adopted in evaluation has to be disclosed by the stock exchanges on their website prominently.

The regulator has also given parameters for performance review of the commodity derivatives. The parameters include background of the commodity like brief about the commodity, its sample picture, lifecycle and various varieties and grade of the commodity found in India and commodity fundamentals, among others.

Besides, Sebi has provided trading related parameters for performance review of commodity. The framework has been laid down by Sebi in consultation with the Commodity Derivatives Advisory Committee.

"In order to ensure that the derivatives contracts are closely aligned to the physical markets, it is imperative to have a framework to evaluate the performance of these contracts based not merely on statistics regarding delivery and trade volumes but also on the strength of a comprehensive empirical assessment after considering all relevant information, pertaining to the performance of a derivative contract during the relevant period of time," Sebi noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Mushfiqur Rahim fit to play, confirms BCB's chief physician

Bangladesh Cricket Boards BCB chief physician Debashis Roy has declared Mushfiqur Rahim fit as the player passed the tests. Rahim was recovering from a hamstring injury and is available for the domestic Bangladesh Cricket League match that ...

Maha: Farmers protest at insurance office over unpaid claims

A group of over 100 farmers from across the state staged a protest outside the office of an insurance company in the western suburb of Andheri on Tuesday, demanding insurance for damaged crops. Farmers, under the banner of Prahar Janshakti...

UPDATE 2-Trump blasts Democrats' chaotic Iowa caucus challenge

President Donald Trump branded the Democratic Partys chaotic effort in Iowa to begin choosing an election challenger as an unmitigated disaster on Tuesday after results in the state caucus were delayed indefinitely. Hours after voters made ...

Coronavirus: Aerobridges to be used to screen passengers at 7 international airports

Aerobridges will be used at at dedicated gates of seven international airports Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Cochin, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai to screen passengers from China, Singapore, Thailand and Hong Kong for novel coronavirus nCoV to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020