Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall Street rallies as China measures ease virus fears

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 22:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 22:27 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street rallies as China measures ease virus fears
Representative image Image Credit: Public Domain Pictures

U.S. stocks surged on Tuesday and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were on pace to unwind losses from last week as fears of a heavy economic impact from the coronavirus epidemic tapered off after China's central bank intervened for the second day. China injected 1.7 trillion yuan ($242.74 billion) via reverse repos on Monday and Tuesday, helping Chinese stocks reverse some losses and lifting the world equity index.

The stimulus boosted investor sentiment even as several economists cut forecasts for 2020 global growth as the fast-spreading virus hampers business operations in the world's second-largest economy. "If China is doing what it needs to contain the worst-case scenario from a financial perspective, then maybe the weakness we saw last week was a little overdone," said Willie Delwiche, investment strategist at Baird.

The S&P 500 has so far recouped a 2% loss from last week, which was its the steepest weekly drop in six months. The Nasdaq was just shy of a record high. Technology stocks, which are typically sensitive to growth-related concerns in China, led the charge with their 2.5% gain. The China-focused Philadelphia SE semiconductor index climbed 2.8%.

Alphabet Inc dropped 3.3% after Google's advertising business and new data about YouTube and Google Cloud broadly disappointed. At 11:29 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 484.06 points, or 1.70%, at 28,883.87, the S&P 500 was up 53.26 points, or 1.64%, at 3,302.18 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 170.28 points, or 1.84%, at 9,443.68.

Adding to the optimism was data that showed new orders for U.S.-made goods rose by the most in nearly 1-1/2 years in December. It comes a day after a surprise rebound in factory activity in January. The fourth-quarter earnings season is half done and nearly 70% of companies that have reported so far have surpassed earnings estimates.

Ralph Lauren Corp jumped 9.1% after the retailer's holiday-quarter profit beat market expectations. Health insurer Centene Corp slipped about 1.5%, weighed down by a surge in quarterly medical costs.

Investors were also keeping an eye on the U.S. Democratic presidential nominating race, where officials blamed "inconsistencies" for an indefinite delay in Iowa's caucus results. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 3.18-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 2.94-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 58 new 52-week highs and two new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 99 new highs and 30 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UNESCO DG in India: Visits Raj Ghat and Humayun's Tomb; meets HRD, culture ministers

UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay on Tuesday kicked off her three-day tour of India seeking to bolster strategic partnership with the country focusing on areas of heritage and education, officials said. This is her first official visit...

Indo-US trade deal likely to be sealed during President Trump's India visit

India and the US are set to seal a trade deal during President Donald Trumps planned visit to India in the last week of this month, multiple sources said on Tuesday. Trade officials of Indian and the US are giving final touches to the propo...

Nagpur: 3 killed as car on wrong side of road rams into bike

Three people were killed on Tuesday night after a car moving on the wrong side of the road rammed into their motorcycle in Godhani area of Nagpur, police said. A Koradi police station official identified the dead as Hindbaji Kakde 52, Nand...

World has 'window of opportunity' to halt virus spread: WHO chief

Geneva, Feb 4 AFP The dramatic measures taken by China to rein in the deadly new coronavirus outbreak have prevented significant spread abroad, providing a window of opportunity to halt transmission, the World Health Organization said Tuesd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020