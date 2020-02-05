Universal Music India Ushers in the Valentine Month With a Special Music Track by Arjun Kanungo and Jonita Gandhi

Universal Music India is all set for the Valentine's mood as it unveiled a romantic ballad, 'Dil Kho Ke' with the two versatile singers and music producers, Arjun Kanungo and Jonita Gandhi.

The dreamy song, 'Dil Kho Ke' showcases two independent individuals who know what they want from life and love, without giving into other people's expectations of them. The track is about the young generation looking for a relationship that celebrates their beliefs, values and quirks. The song is composed by Arjun Kanungo, who has sung as well as featured in the song along with Jonita Gandhi.

Speaking about the association for Dil Kho Ke, Preeti Nayyar, Vice President- Brand partnerships, India and South Asia, Universal Music Group India said, " Valentine's Day is one of the most celebrated days in the annual calendar for music. To rejoice Valentine's Day we bring you 'Dil Kho Ke', a beautiful duet by two of our favourite artists Arjun Kanungo & Jonita Gandhi. It's such an amazing process working with these two artists as our belief systems are pretty much the same when it comes to great original music. 'Dil Kho Ke' is a song about new age relationships that today's generation relates to. At Universal Music India we hope you enjoy and celebrate love with this song and you have as much fun as we did in crafting this."

Speaking on the new track, Arjun Kanungo, said , "'Dil Kho Ke' is perfect for Valentine's Day. The track is upbeat with a message that is so important in today's context amongst the millennial. I am hoping this Valentine's Day, everyone enjoys the song this as much as we did in creating this one."

Echoing similar sentiments, Jonita Gandhi, shared, "'Dil Kho Ke' does a great job of capturing the minds and hearts of our current generation. It's a peppy yet romantic song describing this generation and their needs when it comes to love and Relationship with Valentine's day just around the corner this is a fun Love song you groove to with your special someone."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

