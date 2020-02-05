Left Menu
Hero to showcase electric folding bicycles at Auto Expo Motor Show

Hero Cycles said on Wednesday it will showcase its innovation leap in the field of electric bicycle manufacturing and design through a series of futuristic products at the upcoming Auto Expo being held here from February 7 to 12.

  Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh)
  Updated: 05-02-2020 12:25 IST
  Created: 05-02-2020 12:25 IST
The products are expected to alter urban commuting and adventure biking. Image Credit: ANI

Hero Cycles said on Wednesday it will showcase its innovation leap in the field of electric bicycle manufacturing and design through a series of futuristic products at the upcoming Auto Expo being held here from February 7 to 12. "At Hero Group, we have taken a major leap towards capturing a major share of the global e-bike market over the next few years," said Chairman and Managing Director Pankaj Munjal.

"Our vision is to capture 10 per cent share in global electric bicycle manufacturing by 2022. We have furthered this vision by bolstering our capacity in research and design innovation as well as in manufacturing so that we are able to produce truly global e-bikes in India," he said in a statement. The company recently entered the European market by acquiring prominent German e-bike maker HNF Nicolai. It has set up a major design and innovation base in Britain through its global design centre at Manchester.

Among the major highlights for Hero Cycles at Auto Expo will be the soon-to-be-launched concept bicycles like an electric folding bike and an electric fat bike. "Both these products are landmark innovation leaps and are set to usher in a new era in the space of urban commuting and adventure biking," said Munjal.

The 15th edition of Auto Expo -- The Motor Show 2020 is being organised by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA) and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). (ANI)

