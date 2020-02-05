Eurofins announces acquisition of assets of Gomti Life Sciences

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Feb 5 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Eurofins, through uEurofins Advins, has acquired all assets of Gomti Life Sciences Private Limited through a Business Transfer Agreement. The assets include a fully equipped state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Bidadi Industrial Area, Bengaluru, India, with cGMP pilot plant, intermediate area and ISO class 8 clean rooms and a total reactor capacity of about 45 KL.

With this acquisition, Eurofins Advinus will be able to manufacture RSMs, intermediates, APIs and NCEs. The company can now support drug substance requirements from multi-kilogram to MT scale for Toxicology studies, clinical trials and launch quantities. Rajiv Malik, MD of Eurofins Advinus Limited commented: "This acquisition could be a game-changer for Eurofins Advinus as it enables the group to enter clinical development and commercial supply part of the Pharma R&D value chain through cGMP API supplies of NCEs. This addition is also a part of a larger foray of the Eurofins group into CDMO / CRAMS market."

