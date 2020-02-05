Plane skids off runway in Istanbul, breaks into two after landing: reports

Istanbul, Feb 5 (AFP) A passenger plane skidded off the runway and broke into two after landing at an airport in Istanbul Wednesday, Turkish media reported.

The Pegasus Airlines plane was arriving at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport from the Aegean city of Izmir in very wet weather, NTV broadcaster reported, showing images of the damaged plane and a fire inside. (AFP) IND

