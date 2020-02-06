Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-In 1964, Olympics host Japan had just started its ascent

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 10:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 09:58 IST
FACTBOX-In 1964, Olympics host Japan had just started its ascent
IOC logo Image Credit: ANI

In October 1964, Japan became the first Asian nation to host an Olympics, showing off its growing technical prowess and returning to global society not 20 years after a crushing World War Two defeat left Tokyo in ruins.

Elsewhere, Lyndon B. Johnson was running against Barry Goldwater for U.S. President and The Rolling Stones had released their first album. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe touts this summer's Games as a springboard to reprising Japan's 1960s boom, but the nation 56 years on is very different.

AT HOME

In 1964, Japanese families were big and busy; nearly half of all households had at least four members, with 20 percent having six or more.　Men lived for 67.7 years on average, women for 72.9, and one in four people were 15 or younger. Only 6.2 percent were over 65.

Monthly pre-tax income, at 58,217 yen, barely kept ahead of expenses. Savings ran to just under 10 months' pay but debt was less than a fifth of annual salaries. A bowl of ramen noodles cost a tenth of what it does now. Eager to watch the Olympics, broadcast live for the first time, many households bought their first televisions. A black-and-white set cost 55,500 yen in 1964 compared with 47,500 yen for a plasma TV today - and took nearly a month's salary.

Now, with men living an average of 81 years and women 87.3, the nation creaks under the burden - 28.4 percent are over 65 and only 12 percent below 15. Nearly 30 percent of all households have only two members. Annual average salaries come in at 4.4 million yen, roughly 10 times bigger, but the debt of a two-person household is 112.6 percent relative to income, mainly because of housing costs.

AT WORK

In 1964, unemployment was nearly non-existent. Men made up a vast proportion of the 47.1 million labour force, itself just half of the overall population; once married, most women became housewives.

More than 30 percent worked in manufacturing, producing the electronics and cars that were making Japan's name, though nearly a quarter still worked in agriculture, forestry and fisheries. Now, more than 70 percent are in services and 25 percent in manufacturing, after jobs flowed to cheaper overseas markets. Only 4 percent farm or fish.

In nearly 70 percent of households, both men and women work.

THE ECONOMY

In 1964, Japan was the fourth-largest economy by GDP in the world, behind the United States, France and the United Kingdom. Just four years later, it was second largest, a position it held for decades - aside from several years in the early 1970s - until China took its place. Nominal GDP in 1964 was 30.83 trillion yen, with exports at 2.40 trillion and imports at 2.6 trillion. The benchmark Nikkei stock index finished the year at 1,216.55, while the yen was fixed at 360 to the dollar.

In 2019, GDP was 547.13 trillion yen, exports 76.93 trillion and imports 78.57 trillion. The Nikkei finished at 23,084.59 on Feb 4, and the free-traded yen was 109.44 per dollar on Feb 5.

THE WIDER WORLD

In 1964 came another milestone: rigid restrictions allowing overseas travel, linked to foreign exchange rules, were lifted. Though travelers could only take $500 with them, 510,000 went abroad - a number that surged to 20.1 million as of December 2019. Even with the Olympics, only 270,000 foreigners visited Japan in 1964. In 2019, there were some 31.8 million foreign visitors, their spending a major economic pillar.

The government hopes its second Summer Games will help lure 40 million in 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

PTM activist says Manzoor Pashteen's arrest is show of fascism by Pakistan

Pakistan championing for the rights of the Kashmiris people but itself violating the fundamental human rights of its own minorities is a show of fascism, a Pashtun Tahafuz Movement PTM activist has said regarding the arrest of Manzoor Pasht...

Odisha CM announces urban CHC for Bargarh town

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced that a 30-bed urban Community Health Centre CHC will be set up at Bargarh town for the benefit of the local residents. Patnaik said the decision to operate a CHC was taken keeping in mind ...

UPDATE 2-China to halve tariffs on some U.S. imports

China said on Thursday it will halve additional tariffs levied against 1,717 products imported from the United States last year, following the signing of a Phase 1 trade deal that brought a truce to a bruising trade war. Chinas finance mini...

Global healthcare leaders stress on multi-stakeholder engagement, AI-based technology for healthy future Indian generation

Varanasi Uttar Pradesh India, Feb 6 ANIPRNewswire With India emerging as a major economic power, set to enjoy the demographic dividend in the long term, global healthcare leaders rang the alarm bells on the rising lifestyle-led non-communic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020