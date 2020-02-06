Indo-US relationship to move to collaborate from traditional 'Buyer-Seller

Left Menu
Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh, today sought to synchronize the export capability of the US defense sector with the ever-expanding opportunities in the defense manufacturing sector available in India to take the relationship between the two countries towards a collaborative approach from traditional 'Buyer-Seller'.

Speaking at a seminar organized during ongoing DefExpo 2020 in Lucknow by the US-India Business Council (USIBIC), Shri Rajnath Singh

Referred to several key agreements signed in 2 + 2 Dialogue during his recent trip to the USA and said "Indo-US relationship will move towards collaboration approach from traditional 'Buyer-Seller'. I am confident that this relationship will be more dynamic and vibrant in the future".

He added "the U.S. is one of the largest defense exporters for India and the world. At the same time, the defense manufacturing sector in India is growing at a rapid pace. In such a situation, our collaboration can prove to be the biggest collaboration of this century".

While assuring the businesses that the reforms that have been made, would continue, he urged the business community to take maximum advantage of them and invest in India.

He appreciated the role played by the USIBC in improving the trade relations between the two countries.

Later, Raksha Mantri visited the UP State's pavilion. While appreciating the support extended by the state government in organizing DefExpo at such a huge scale, he hoped that the investment opportunities would increase in the state with the establishment of a defense corridor in Uttar Pradesh.

He said that, the Prime Minister's aim of taking the Indian economy to 5 $ trillion required focussed approach and that Uttar Pradesh is the largest state of the country had a major role to play, in terms of its economic contribution.

(With Inputs from PIB)

