RailTel signs MoU with BEL for cooperation in cloud services, IoT , e-governance

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd has singed a memorandum of understanding with defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) for cooperation in the field of cloud services, IoT , e-governance, smart cities, networks for defence projects, mission critical communication systems for domestic and international markets, according to a statement from the telecom service provider on Thursday. The MoU was signed in the presence of BEL CMD M V Gowtama and Puneet Chawla CMD, RailTel.

BEL, a Navaratna PSU under the Ministry of Defense, is a multi-product, multi-technology company with nine manufacturing units across the country and primarily manufactures advanced electronic products for the Indian Armed Forces. The MoU was signed at the DefExpo which is underway in Lucknow.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

