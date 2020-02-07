Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-FCC chairman backs $9.7 billion in incentive payments to satellite firms to shift spectrum

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 03:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 03:38 IST
UPDATE 3-FCC chairman backs $9.7 billion in incentive payments to satellite firms to shift spectrum

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai on Thursday proposed $9.7 billion in incentive payments to accelerate the freeing up of spectrum in the key C-band by shifting existing satellite users. The telecommunications regulator had told lawmakers last month it was considering proposing "single-digit billions" in payments.Major satellite firms, including Intelsat SA, are expected to back Pai's proposal to shift them to different parts of the spectrum band. FCC officials told reporters they were optimistic of agreement.

Pai said in a speech on Thursday he backed the accelerated relocation payments to "make available the C-band for 5G deployment as quickly as possible" and to "align the satellite companies’ private interests with the public interest." The C-band is a block of spectrum used by satellite company customers to deliver video and radio programming to 120 million U.S. households. Pai said an auction to use the freed spectrum will begin on Dec. 8 and is critical to the deployment of 5G wireless.

Pai said he expects the actual costs of relocating satellite companies is in the $3 billion to $5 billion range. He said new satellites will need to be launched, and filters placed on earth stations to shift spectrum.

Pai said he wants to fund transition and incentive payments with a surcharge paid by winners of an auction of 280 megahertz of the C-band. The formal proposal will be released on Friday. Major satellite service providers include Intelsat and SES SA, both based in Luxembourg, as well as Telesat, which all form the C-Band Alliance. The organization said last month it was seeking "fair compensation" to quickly clear the spectrum. The group said the expected order "reflects the tireless efforts of many over the past several years to ensure that this critical spectrum comes to market safely, quickly, and efficiently."

Intelsat shares rose as much as 6% on Thursday, but pared gains to close 0.5% higher at $3.74. Intelsat CEO Steve Spengler said on Thursday the company appreciated "the hard work of all stakeholders to get to this juncture." U.S. Senator John Kennedy, a Republican, said the $9.7 billion figure "is much too high, and it’s highly unfair to those taxpayers." He added, "We shouldn’t be in the business of spearheading Luxembourg bailouts when there are towns in Louisiana and across the country without access to broadband service."

Kennedy has proposed a bill with some Democrats to sharply limit how much in compensation satellite firms could receive. Pai said "if Congress wants to direct that auction proceeds be used to address national priorities like rural broadband, it will find no bigger supporter than me." He said that even if the FCC moves ahead on the auction at its Feb. 28 meeting, "Congress could still require this year that auction proceeds be used to close the digital divide."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

World Bank, Korean experts participate in workshop on 'Smart City Dushanbe'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Times closes 2019 with profit, lifts subscription prices

New York, Feb 7 AFP The New York Times said Thursday it closed the books for 2019 with higher profits as it unveiled plans to boost the cost of digital subscriptions which are seen as a key to the newspapers future. Profits rose 24 percent ...

UPDATE 1-U.S. House Democrats propose electric vehicle charging network

Two U.S. lawmakers on Thursday unveiled legislation that would create a nationwide electric vehicle EV charging network to promote the shift from gasoline-powered vehicles and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Democratic Representatives Andy...

Brazilian judge holds off indicting U.S. journalist Greenwald

A federal judge indicted a group of Brazilians accused of hacking the phones of prosecutors in the countrys biggest corruption case on Thursday, but held off accepting charges against U.S. journalist Glenn Greenwald, who published leaked in...

Japanese fashion designer Shoji launches collection inspired by Mongol Empire

Japanese fashion designer, Tadashi Shoji, launched his 2020 FallWinter collection in New York on Thursday, in a show inspired by the Mongol Empire. The U.S.-based designer said the empire - which was founded by Genghis Khan and controlled m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020