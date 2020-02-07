Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar holds firm before payrolls, virus fears undermine yuan

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 10:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 10:50 IST
FOREX-Dollar holds firm before payrolls, virus fears undermine yuan
Image Credit: Pixabay

The dollar held near a two-week high versus the yen on Friday on upbeat U.S. economic data ahead of a key jobs report, while the yuan eased and financial markets remained on tenterhooks as the death toll from a new coronavirus in China jumped yet again.

Sterling traded near a six-week low against the greenback and nursed losses against the euro, dogged by persistent worries about negotiations between Britain and the European union for a post-Brexit trade deal. Recent upbeat U.S. economic data and China's stimulus steps gave traders some respite from heightened concerns about the new virus, though the uncertainty about the impact of the epidemic on global growth looks set to keep most investors risk-averse - at least in the short run.

"There is a perception that the U.S. economy will be less affected by the virus than China or other countries, so that is a factor for dollar strength," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief currency strategist at Mizuho Securities in Tokyo. "Risk-off trades could take a break because we won't know the true state of China's economy until we see data for February. There could be some big declines in the numbers for China and other Asian countries."

The dollar traded at 109.92 yen on Friday in Asia, just below a two-week high hit earlier. For the week, the dollar was on course for a 1.5% increase versus the yen, which would be its biggest weekly gain since July 2018. In the onshore market, the yuan fell 0.1% to 6.9787 per dollar. For the week, it was off 0.6% as Chinese financial markets took a battering after resuming trade on Monday following an extended Lunar New Year holiday.

In contrast, the offshore yuan was on course for a 0.3% gain this week, supported by central bank stimulus and Thursday's surprise Chinese announcement of tariff cuts on U.S. imports. For now, the focus has shifted to the closely-watched U.S. nonfarm payrolls report due later on Friday, which is forecast to show job creation accelerated in January.

The mood for the dollar improved on Thursday after unemployment benefits dropped to a nine-month low and worker productivity rose. Data earlier this week showing a rebound in U.S. manufacturing had also boosted the dollar's fortunes.

The U.S. optimism contrasts starkly with the jitters in Asia as investors count the human toll of the virus and try to measure how travel restrictions and business closures will impact activity in the world's second-largest economy. The yen and the Swiss franc, two currencies sought as safe-havens, initially gained as the coronavirus epidemic unfolded last month, but both currencies reversed course this week.

Against the dollar, the Swiss franc traded at 0.9745, headed for its biggest weekly decline since August 2019. Sterling found itself on the backfoot as concerns about Britain's relationship with the EU following its exit from the bloc returned.

Investors are nervous that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is taking a hard line in trade talks with the EU, which need to conclude before the end of the year to avoid a potentially disruptive break in trading relations. The pound was little changed at $1.2937, close to the lowest since Dec. 25 and down 2% for the week.

Sterling traded at 84.88 pence per euro, on course for a 1% weekly decline. The Australian dollar fell 0.2% to $0.6717 after the Reserve Bank of Australia slashed growth forecasts in its quarterly economic outlook due to bushfires and the coronavirus.

The Aussie was still on course for its first weekly gain in six weeks, supported by the RBA earlier in the week raising the hurdle to further rate cuts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Ducks ready to face new-look Leafs

The Anaheim Ducks will face a slightly altered team Friday night when they visit the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Ducks are coming off a 3-2 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday and are 2-0-1 after three games of a five-game trip...

UPDATE 2-China's central bank vows to step up support for virus-hit economy

Chinas central bank will step up support for the economy to cushion the blow from a coronavirus outbreak, but activity is expected to recover once the virus is brought under control, one of its deputy governors said on Friday. The Peoples B...

WRAPUP 3-China will defeat coronavirus, Xi tells Trump, as doctor's death sparks outcry

Chinese President Xi Jinping assured U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday that China was doing all it can to contain a new coronavirus that has killed almost 640 people, including a doctor who sounded the alarm only to be threatened by pol...

WarnerMedia nears deal with 'Friends' cast for reunion special - reports

The one with the long-awaited reunion. Warner Bros is finalizing deals with the cast of Friends for a reunion special that will likely be used to launch the HBO Max streaming service this spring, the Wall Street Journal reported httpson.wsj...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020