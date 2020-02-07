Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ant Financial pauses credit rating service amid coronavirus outbreak

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 13:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 13:05 IST
Ant Financial pauses credit rating service amid coronavirus outbreak

A Chinese credit rating service backed by Alibaba affiliate Ant Financial stopped updating scores as of Wednesday, saying many users could miss payments because of the coronavirus outbreak, a reflection of emerging financial pains caused by disease.

Zhima Credit, or Sesame Credit, said in a statement posted on the Alipay app that the decision was made to "better fight the situation and serve its clients." The scoring service will resume after the virus is under control and social functions return to normal, it said, without giving a specific time frame. Any missed payments will still be recorded in the system, it added, and the platform will later assess each client to see whether to lower their scores.

Zhima Credit is one of China's most popular private credit-rating platforms, scoring people and small businesses based on their use of other Ant-linked services - in effect, their shopping and borrowing habits. Alipay, the third-party payment app that Zhima draws most of its data from, had 1.2 billion users globally as of June 2019.

The spread of coronavirus has led central and local authorities to cordon off cities, suspend transport links and shutter facilities where crowds gather, choking off many forms of commerce.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Congress MPs came to my seat in LS, tried to attack me: BJP's Harsh Vardhan

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday said Congress MPs came to his seat in the Lok Sabha, tried to attack him and snatch papers when he condemned Rahul Gandhi for his indecent language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Treasury and op...

Court orders to place SA Express under business rescue

The board of SA Express has announced that it is seeking legal advice after a high court decision ordering the airline to be placed under business rescue.The SA Express board of directors noted the judgment against SA Express and are seekin...

Italy says air traffic from and to China remains closed

Italys air traffic from and to China will remain closed due to coronavirus, the health ministry said on Friday, after Chinas foreign ministry had said Italy was willing to resume some flights.Rome suspended direct air traffic last week over...

Intelligent Automation Will Boost India's Economy to US $5 Trillion By 2024-25

Intelligent automation will catapult Indian economy to US 5 trillion dollars in the next five years, up from 2.7 trillion dollars, according to a new study commissioned by Automation Anywhere, a global leader in Robotic Process Automation ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020