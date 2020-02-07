Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong shares clock best week in eight on stimulus hopes

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 14:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 14:15 IST
Hong Kong shares clock best week in eight on stimulus hopes
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

Hong Kong's stocks fell on Friday as the spreading coronavirus prompted local residents to hoard goods and an Airline to slash jobs, but the market nevertheless recorded its best week since December amid hopes that Beijing will do more to support growth. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 0.3% at 27,404.27. But the index rose 4.1% week-on-week, its largest weekly jump since mid-December of last year. ** The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.6% on Friday. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking the IT sector rose 0.3%, the financial sector ended 0.4% lower and the property sector dipped 0.3%. ** Chinese President Xi Jinping assured his U.S. counterpart on Friday that China was doing all it can to contain the virus. ** The People's Bank of China said the economy could be disrupted in the first quarter from the virus outbreak, adding that it is preparing policy tools to support the economy. ** The Hong Kong market this week was also helped by policymakers' efforts to prevent heavy selling in the Mainland, including liquidity injections and de facto restrictions on selling. ** Hong Kong Airlines, the city's second-largest carrier, said on Friday it will slash 400 jobs and cut operations given weak travel demand because of the coronavirus outbreak. ** Panicky Hong Kong residents scooped loads of tissues and noodles into supermarket trolleys on Friday despite government assurances that supplies would be maintained during the outbreak of the coronavirus that emerged in mainland China last month. ** Another 41 people quarantined on a cruise liner off Japan tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday, bringing the total confirmed cases to 61. ** About 1.47 billion Hang Seng index shares were traded. The volume traded in the previous trading session was 2.25 billion. ** At close, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 23.07% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks falter as coronavirus death toll mounts

Emerging-market stocks slipped on Friday as the mounting death toll from the coronavirus epidemic overshadowed efforts by China to limit the economic fallout of the outbreak, while the Russian rouble eased ahead of a central bank meeting la...

Vistara to start flights on Delhi-Dehradun route from Mar 29

Vistara on Friday announced that it will start a daily flight between Delhi and Dehradun from March 29.Vinod Kannan, the chief commercial officer, Vistara said, With its close proximity to several of Indias most-visited tourist destinations...

Spicejet appoints Bhatia as chief commercial officer

Low-cost carrier Spicejet has appointed Shilpa Bhatia as its new chief commercial officer. Bhatia will report to Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director and will look after revenue management, sales and network planning, the airline said...

Congress MPs came to my seat in LS, tried to attack me: BJP's Harsh Vardhan

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday said Congress MPs came to his seat in the Lok Sabha, tried to attack him and snatch papers when he condemned Rahul Gandhi for his indecent language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Treasury and op...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020