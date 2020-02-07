Left Menu
Maha: MSRTC to ply 100 electric buses on Aurangabad-Pune route

  • Aurangabad
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 15:21 IST
  • Created: 07-02-2020 15:16 IST
The Maharashtra State Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will ply 100 electric buses on Aurangabad-Pune route, an official said on Friday. At present, there are 50 regular buses plying between the two cities and same number of air-conditioned and other buses are run on this route.

Speaking to PTI, divisional controller Arun Siya said the MSTRC has decided to run 50 electric buses from Aurangabad and the same number from Pune. "The MSRTC uses nearly 5,000 litres of diesel per day.

The electric buses will help us cut down on fuel consumption," Siya said. Charging stations will also be set up at Aurangabad and Pune, with a capacity to accommodate eight buses at a time, he said.

"These buses will be run through private operators and the work of setting up charging stations will begin in a month," he added. It will take six hours for a bus to be fully charged and it can travel up to 400 km, Siya said.

"These buses will begin operations in the next six months," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

