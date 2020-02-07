Anti-dumping duty imposed on 90 Chinese items

Anti-dumping duty has been imposed on as many as 90 items imported from China that include two pharmaceutical products, Parliament was informed on Friday. "Further, 24 anti-dumping investigations are presently in progress against the alleged dumping of imports from China," Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), under the commerce ministry, conducts anti-dumping investigations on the basis of a duly substantiated application filed by domestic industry alleging dumping of goods into the country causing injury to the domestic industry. The minister said that the basic intent of anti-dumping measures is to eliminate injury caused to the domestic industry by the unfair trade practice of dumping and to create a level-playing field for the domestic industry.

In a separate reply, he said the government has been consistently making efforts for achieving a more balanced trade with China. India's trade with China decreased from USD 89.71 billion in 2017-18 to USD 87.07 billion in 2018-19.

During this period, India's imports from China declined from USD 76.38 billion in 2017-18 to USD 70.32 billion in 2018-19, and "our exports grew from USD 13.33 billion in 2017-18 to USD 16.75 billion in 2018-19," he said. "As a result, India's trade deficit with China reduced from USD 63.05 billion to USD 53.57 billion in the said period," he added.

He , however, said that there are reports of some goods of Chinese origin coming into India from other countries like Singapore and Hong Kong, on which field formations have been appropriately sensitized.

