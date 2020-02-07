Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anti-dumping duty imposed on 90 Chinese items

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 15:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 15:29 IST
Anti-dumping duty imposed on 90 Chinese items
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Anti-dumping duty has been imposed on as many as 90 items imported from China that include two pharmaceutical products, Parliament was informed on Friday. "Further, 24 anti-dumping investigations are presently in progress against the alleged dumping of imports from China," Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), under the commerce ministry, conducts anti-dumping investigations on the basis of a duly substantiated application filed by domestic industry alleging dumping of goods into the country causing injury to the domestic industry. The minister said that the basic intent of anti-dumping measures is to eliminate injury caused to the domestic industry by the unfair trade practice of dumping and to create a level-playing field for the domestic industry.

In a separate reply, he said the government has been consistently making efforts for achieving a more balanced trade with China. India's trade with China decreased from USD 89.71 billion in 2017-18 to USD 87.07 billion in 2018-19.

During this period, India's imports from China declined from USD 76.38 billion in 2017-18 to USD 70.32 billion in 2018-19, and "our exports grew from USD 13.33 billion in 2017-18 to USD 16.75 billion in 2018-19," he said. "As a result, India's trade deficit with China reduced from USD 63.05 billion to USD 53.57 billion in the said period," he added.

He , however, said that there are reports of some goods of Chinese origin coming into India from other countries like Singapore and Hong Kong, on which field formations have been appropriately sensitized.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Macron: France wants dialogue with Europe partners on nuclear deterrence

President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that France wanted to open a strategic dialogue with its European partners regarding the role of French nuclear deterrence policy in the field of European security.Macron also said at a speech at Par...

Olympics-Niger sprint star in middle of athletics' hormone debate

Hailing from one of the worlds poorest countries, Nigerien sprinter Aminatou Seyni is no stranger to lifes hurdles, but as she prepares for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the 23-year-old faces fresh obstacles.Despite clocking the fifth-fastest ti...

Europe's top economies falter as new virus clouds outlook

Frankfurt Am Main, Feb 7 AFP Tumbling industrial production in Germany and France in December rounded off a year blighted by trade war tensions for Europes top economies, official data showed Friday, while the novel coronavirus outbreak thr...

Pakistan Air Force jet crashes during routine training mission

A Mirage aircraft of Pakistan Air Force crashed on Friday in Punjab province during a routine operational training mission. The PAF said in a statement that the Mirage jet crashed near Shorkot area in Punjab province.The pilot ejected safel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020