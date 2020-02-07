UNICA's #BringBackMyBlueSky Campaign Highlights Importance of Ethanol to Control Air Quality in India

Brazilian Sugarcane Industry Association (UNICA), announced the launch of #BringBackMyBlueSky campaign to highlight the benefits of ethanol in India.

The campaign was unveiled at the prestigious Auto Expo 2020 in Greater Noida. As part of this launch, an engaging display screen has been setup that will allow visitors to click themselves with popular sites in India, customized with clear blue sky. The display will be available for the visitors at the Auto Expo from 7th February to 12thFebruary 2020.

The objective of the campaign is to sensitize people about the toxic air quality in India's urban centers and how ethanol can be a sustainable solution to this problem. The #BringBackMyBlueSky campaign was first introduced by UNICA at the 25th Conference of the Parties on Climate Change (COP 25) in Madrid in December 2019.

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Mr. Eduardo Leão de Sousa, Executive Director of UNICA said, "Brazil was dealing with similar problems of air quality that Indian cities are facing today. However, with the robust ethanol policy, Brazil today has drastically cut down the CO2 emissions and created a healthier environment. Government of India too has taken considerable steps in this direction. Through this campaign, we aim to highlight the importance of clear blue skies in India and how the country can address this problem with sustainable ethanol solutions."

India and Brazil recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to promote the use of biofuels and assist India in boosting its ethanol program. The move is expected to bring significant environmental and economic benefits to the country. In addition to the reduction of sugar sector subsidies and oil imports, boosting ethanol blends in petrol will also facilitate emission reduction, helping counter air pollution problems in large cities.

