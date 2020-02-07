Max India Limited Reports Strong Q3FY2020 Financial Results; Max Healthcare’s EBITDA of Rs. 121 Cr., Grows 92%

Max India and Radiant merger with Max Healthcare progressing on track: NCLT hearing process concluded; final order awaited; Antara Senior Living launches second community in Noida

Key Financial Highlights (9MFY2020): • Max Healthcare Network Net revenue grows 12% to Rs.2,216 Cr.

• Max Healthcare Network reports EBITDA growth of 103% at Rs. 320 Cr.

Max India Limited (Max India), the holding company of Antara Senior Living Limited (Antara) and a joint venture partner in Max Healthcare Limited (MHC), today announced its financial results for the third quarter of the financial year 2019-20 (Q3FY20).

Max Healthcare reported 9MFY2020 revenues of Rs. 2,216 Cr., growing 12%, while its EBITDA saw a robust increase of 103% to Rs. 320 Cr. In Q3FY2020, MHC reported revenues of Rs. 749 Cr., showing a growth of 12% while its EBITDA for this period was Rs. 121 Cr., growing 92%. MHC saw a healthy expansion in margins to an at all-time high of ~16% making it the fifth consecutive quarter of margin expansion.

In December 2019, Max India completed the divestment of its 51% stake in Max Bupa Health Insurance to leading Private Equity firm True North. As a result of this transaction, Max India has a strong treasury corpus of over Rs. 500 Cr. for its future plans.

Max India’s wholly owned subsidiary Antara Senior Living reported total collections of Rs. 332 Cr. from its Dehradun facility and has sold 123 units till date.

Antara launched its second community in Noida on January 15, 2020 with an emphasis on an urban lifestyle for seniors. Located just off the Noida Expressway, as a part of an upcoming Golfing Community in Sector 150, the first phase of Antara Noida is spread across approximately 4 acres with over 300 apartments. The community offers Senior-specific design features, focuses on holistic wellbeing, has primary healthcare services with emergency response teams, and boasts of a world class expansive club as well. It will promote and facilitate an active and engaging lifestyle with curated resident engagement programmes.

The second community is an integral part of Antara’s strategic shift towards creating an integrated eco-system to address life care and lifestyle needs of seniors. Antara is evaluating various asset light models to launch other senior care formats.

Commenting on the financial performance and developments in Q3FY2020, Mr. Mohit Talwar, Vice-Chairman, Max Group & Managing Director, Max India Limited, said, “This financial year has truly been one of performance revival for Max India, with Max Healthcare showing robust growth in its revenue and EBITDA. I am also happy to announce that our 100% subsidiary Antara Senior Living has expanded its horizons to become a broad-based senior living player, catering to all needs of the 55 and above population segment. With the Noida launch, it will offer the perfect blend of lifecare and urban lifestyle. We now remain committed to utilizing the proceeds from Max Bupa’s divestment to reward shareholders and to support Antara in its upcoming endeavors.”

About Max Group The Max Group is a leading Indian multi-business conglomerate with a commanding presence in the Life Insurance and Healthcare industry. It has ventured into high potential sectors - Senior Living and Real Estate. In FY2019, the Group recorded consolidated revenue of Rs. 22,150 Cr. It has a total customer base of 11 million, over 350 offices spread across India and employee strength of more than 27,500 as on 31st March 2019. The Group’s investor base includes marquee global financial institutions such as New York Life, KKR, IFC Washington, Vanguard, Ward Ferry, Briarwood Capital, Nomura, Aberdeen, First State Investments, First Voyager, Eastspring, Target Asset Management, Baron, Jupiter and Doric Capital.

The Max Group comprises three holding companies, namely Max Financial Services, Max India and Max Ventures & Industries.

About Max India

Max India, a part of the leading Indian conglomerate Max Group, has a presence in the senior living and healthcare industry. It is the holding company of Antara Senior Living and a joint venture partner with a 49.7% stake in Max Healthcare along with Radiant Life Care Private Limited (Radiant). Max India’s businesses have well-entrenched positions in their respective categories and are recognized for their outstanding service standards. Max India is listed on both the Bombay Stock Exchange as well as the National Stock Exchange.

For more details, please visit www.maxindia.com.

About Antara Senior Living Limited Launched in 2013, Antara Senior Living is a 100% subsidiary of Max India. It is pioneering the concept of ‘Age in Place’ for people over 55 years of age, by developing Senior Living communities in India. The first Antara community was launched in April 2017 in Dehradun, Uttarakhand with 190 apartments spread over 14 acres of land. In January 2020, Antara launched its second community in Noida, Sector 150.

