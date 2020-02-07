Left Menu
Development News Edition

GE and Africa Leadership University kick-off Industrial Internet Programme

The 2020 cohort has enrolled 35 students from 8 countries across Africa, drawn from Oil & gas, transportation, power, energy, manufacturing, healthcare, telecoms, and aviation industries.

GE and Africa Leadership University kick-off Industrial Internet Programme
The AIIP is designed using a project-based approach where participants get to apply their learning in real-world contexts. Image Credit: Wikipedia

General Electric (NYSE: GE) (GE.com) and the Africa Leadership University (ALU) have announced the kick-off of the 3rd cohort of the Africa Industrial Internet Programme (AIIP) which is aimed at equipping young Africans with skills that will enable them to take part in the fourth industrial revolution.

The 2020 cohort has enrolled 35 students from 8 countries across Africa, drawn from Oil & gas, transportation, power, energy, manufacturing, healthcare, telecoms, and aviation industries. Over the last two years, the rigorous training programme has graduated 64 students, of which 50 were fully sponsored by GE from a scholarship fund totaling US Dollars 500,000.

GE will give 10 full scholarships for the current cohort.

Launched in 2018, the programme has empowered participants with essential skills for building applications for the Industrial Internet, which enables machine-to-machine communication that results in systems that can collect, analyze, and deliver data in real-time. These features provide significant benefits such as predicting when a device will require maintenance, enhancing logistics management, enhancing the quality and optimizing safety.

The training takes place at a time when spending on the Internet of Things is predicted to reach a trillion US dollars by 202 [1], with the total number of connected devices being projected to rise to 75.44 billion worldwide by 2025, a fivefold increase in ten years.

Commenting on the Programme, Farid Fezoua, President & CEO for GE Africa said, "As a digital industrial company, it's exciting to see how over the last two years the AIIP has developed an ecosystem of digital engineers that utilize data science as an enabler for their work across industries, developing solutions for the most pressing challenges. Our partnership with ALU for the AIIP is a testament of our commitment to developing the next generation of leaders that will drive solutions made in Africa for Africa in this transformative digital age."

The AIIP is designed using a project-based approach where participants get to apply their learning in real-world contexts. The Programme includes regular assessments in each module culminating with a final project where participants are tasked with applying their learning to solve an existing problem either in their business or in a partner organization's business operations. This is achieved through modules in machine learning and big data analytics, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and Cloud-based Application Development. A unique aspect of the Programme is a deliberate focus on creating links to industry for participants by inviting industry experts to intensives to share case studies, projects of interest, trends, and opportunities, through industry field visits and mentorship opportunities with data science professionals.

"African Leadership Group is thrilled to be partnering with GE to build a new generation of digital leaders for Africa," said Fred Swaniker, Founder of African Leadership Group, which includes African Leadership Academy, African Leadership University, and ALX. "We share GE's passion for data, and what it can bring to the African continent and the world. The Programme enables mid-career engineers to build new skills in data analytics, data science, data engineering, and data visualization. By leveraging the power of data, today's engineers can significantly improve the performance of high-tech industrial machinery and processes, thereby increasing the bottom line for companies. The Africa Industrial Internet Programme is creating globally competitive, digital engineers right here in Africa, and we can't wait to see their full impact on the continent".

In 2019 five female candidates from Kenya, South Africa, and Nigeria received the Jay Ireland Africa Rising Scholarship for women in tech in honor of GE Africa's former CEO, Jay Ireland.

Speaking about her experience with the programme, Funmi Somoye a 2019 cohort graduate from Nigeria said, "More than Machine Learning and Data Science, I have learned more about myself, and what I am capable of doing. I can't wait to change the world!

(With Inputs from APO)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Ritu Beri, Tribes India and Suraj Kund authorities host fashion show

A fashion show entitled Naturally North-East The Naga Narrative curated by Mrs. Ritu Beri noted fashion designer and Chief designer of Tribes India and organised by TRIFED under Ministry of Tribal Affairs held at Suraj Kund Mela today. Smt....

'Sex in the City' inspired her 'High Fidelity' looks, says Zoe Kravitz

Actor Zoe Kravitz, who is gearing up for her next original series -- High Fidelity -- on Friday said that her distinctive look for the series was highly influenced by the Sex in the City show. The upcoming American comedy web series is a re...

TRAU FC look to maintain unbeaten run against Neroca in I-League derby

To stay in title contention, the in-form Tiddim Road Athletic Union TRAU FC would look to continue their unbeaten streak when they take on city foes Neroca FC in an I-League match here on Saturday. TRAU are high on confidence ahead of Satur...

Ruckus in LS over Vardhan's attack on Rahul for 'danda' remark against PM, both sides demand apology

A few members of the BJP and the Congress almost came to blows in the Lok Sabha on Friday when Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan roundly condemned Rahul Gandhis danda remark at Prime Minister Modi and called it outlandish, sparking demand...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020