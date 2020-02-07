Numaligarh Refinery acquires 200 acre land for oil terminal in

The Numaligarh Refinery Ltd said on Friday that it has acquired 200 acres of land from the Paradip Port Trust on long-term lease to set up an oil terminal. The terminal will be set up as part of a mega expansion project of the refinery, the company said in a statement.

The terminal will enable NRL to import crude oil at Paradip Port to meet its requirement post the expansion. The company said it has paid Rs 20 crore to the Paradip Port Trust as initial deposit for the land.

The NRL is expanding its capacity from existing 3 MMTPA to 9 MMTPA at an investment of Rs 22,594 crore. It includes a 1,398 km crude oil pipeline of 9 MMTPA from Paradip to Numaligarh and a 654-km product pipeline of 6 MMTPA from Numaligarh to Siliguri..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

