Left Menu
Development News Edition

Numaligarh Refinery acquires 200 acre land for oil terminal in

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 19:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 19:20 IST
Numaligarh Refinery acquires 200 acre land for oil terminal in

The Numaligarh Refinery Ltd said on Friday that it has acquired 200 acres of land from the Paradip Port Trust on long-term lease to set up an oil terminal. The terminal will be set up as part of a mega expansion project of the refinery, the company said in a statement.

The terminal will enable NRL to import crude oil at Paradip Port to meet its requirement post the expansion. The company said it has paid Rs 20 crore to the Paradip Port Trust as initial deposit for the land.

The NRL is expanding its capacity from existing 3 MMTPA to 9 MMTPA at an investment of Rs 22,594 crore. It includes a 1,398 km crude oil pipeline of 9 MMTPA from Paradip to Numaligarh and a 654-km product pipeline of 6 MMTPA from Numaligarh to Siliguri..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 7-Credit Suisse CEO Thiam toppled by espionage scandal

Tidjane Thiam has quit as Credit Suisse chief executive after a spying scandal that has hit the reputation of one of Europes largest banks and shocked Switzerlands financial community.Thomas Gottstein, who is head of the Swiss business at C...

Appeals court throws out Democrats' 'emoluments' lawsuit over Trump businesses

A U.S. appeals court on Friday threw out a lawsuit brought by Democratic lawmakers alleging President Donald Trumps overseas business dealings violate the U.S. Constitutions anti-corruption emoluments clauses. ...

FACTBOX-Countries evacuating nationals from China coronavirus areas

Adds Canada update Feb 7 Reuters - A growing number of countries around the world are evacuating or planning to evacuate diplomatic staff and citizens from parts of China hit by the new coronavirus.Following are some countries evacuation pl...

Dhankhar averts showdown with the TMC government, reads out

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday averted a showdown by not deviating from the speech prepared by the Mamata Banerjee government for his customary address to the Assembly at the beginning of the budget session. Dhankar, whose...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020