Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha govt holds road show in Chennai to attract TN tourists

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 19:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 19:48 IST
Maha govt holds road show in Chennai to attract TN tourists

In a bid to attract tourists to Maharashtra, the state tourism directorate on Friday organised a road show in Tamil Nadu's capital Chennai. According to an official statement, several cultural programmes were held, while Maharashtra's native cuisine too was made available on the occasion.

In his video address during the road show, Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray spoke about deepening cultural ties between the state and Tamil Nadu, the statement said. "There is big diversity in the areas of Maharashtra's art and culture. Tourists from Tamil Nadu should visit Maharashtra. Maharashtra is eager to welcome you," he said, according to the statement..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 5-Coronavirus cases on cruise ship marooned off Japan rise to 61

Dozens of more people onboard a cruise ship quarantined in the port of Yokohama, Japan, tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday and thousands of passengers remained confined to their cabins, only allowed on deck briefly for fresh air....

UPDATE 2-Singapore lifts virus alert to SARS level, sparking panic buying

Singapore on Friday raised its coronavirus alert level and reported more cases not linked to previous infections or travel to China, a move that sparked panic-buying of essentials in some shops across the island. As Singapores infected tall...

UPDATE 1-Rugby-Hayward slots in at fullback as only change for Italy

Jayden Hayward has been drafted in at fullback as Italy coach Franco Smith made one change to his starting lineup for their Six Nations clash against France in Paris on Sunday.Italy are seeking to bounce back from a 42-0 loss to Wales in th...

UPDATE 7-Credit Suisse CEO Thiam toppled by espionage scandal

Tidjane Thiam has quit as Credit Suisse chief executive after a spying scandal that has hit the reputation of one of Europes largest banks and shocked Switzerlands financial community.Thomas Gottstein, who is head of the Swiss business at C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020