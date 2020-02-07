1.39 lakh passengers screened for possible exposure to coronavirus, no new case detected: Health Min

As many as 1,39,539 passengers from 1,275 flights have been screened for possible exposure to novel coronavirus so far at 21 identified airports and no new case has been detected in the country, Union Health ministry said on Friday. India so far has reported three confirmed cases of nCoV from Kerala.

Three medical students studying at the Wuhan University, all natives of Kerala, who returned to India recently and self-reported at a hospital in the state have tested positive for the respiratory virus. As of now 1,232 samples have been tested and 1,199 samples were found negative. Three samples have already tested positive. Besides, 30 are under process, Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan said.

Also, 6,599 persons are presently under community surveillance in 29 states and UTs while around 128 are admitted in isolation wards at various hospitals across the country. Screening is also being conducted at international seaports and border crossings.

All 647 people evacuated from China's Wuhan city, who are lodged at the quarantine facilities set up by the Army and Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in and around Delhi, have tested negative for nCoV. Samples of all these individuals will be re-tested on day 14 of the quarantine period.

Sudan on Friday chaired a meeting with health secretaries from states and UTs via video conference along with senior officials from ministries of Shipping, External Affairs, Civil Aviation, Tourism and Home Affairs to review their preparedness for prevention and management of nCoV. "The situation is under control in the country and is being regularly monitored by Prime Minister's Office, Health minister Harsh Vardhan and the Cabinet Secretary on a daily basis regarding the updates, status of preparedness and action taken so far," Sudan said.

The government on Wednesday issued an updated travel advisory, saying the existing visas (including e-visa already issued) are no longer valid for any foreign national travelling from China. The Health Ministry has asked people to refrain from travelling to the country in view of the coronavirus outbreak in its Hubei province and said travellers on return could be quarantined.

The Health secretary reiterated that the new visa restrictions/advisories are issued in view of the emerging scenario globally and asked states to enhance the awareness activities regarding the updated advisories. She advised that the states and UTs need to stay alert and be more vigilant. She said a portal has been put in place as a special surveillance web tool to monitor the cases on real time basis.

"This will also help for national-level monitoring. All the states and UTs need to fill the data accurately and in timely manner," she said. She also informed that screening for all flights from Singapore and Thailand besides Hong Kong and China at earmarked aero-bridges are going on.

She also informed that secretary, Ministry of Human Resource Development has been requested to take adequate measures to spread awareness about hygiene among the students across the country. She further informed that the sufficient stocks for the Personal Protection Equipments and masks have been procured.

States bordering Nepal have informed that they have made all necessary arrangements for screening of people transiting across the border. Orientation of the medical personnel and health officials has been conducted regularly. Special Gram Sabhas are being organised to boost awareness and sensitisation regarding the novel coronavirus, its symptoms, preventive measures, reporting etc in the border villages.

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak rose to 636 in China while the number of those affected by the deadly disease has crossed 31,000. One death was reported earlier this week from the Philippines.

So far, the virus has spread to Thailand, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Macau, Philippines, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Cambodia, United States, Canada, Germany, France, Britain, Italy, Russia, Finland, Spain, UAE and Sweden.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.