Left Menu
Development News Edition

Providing end-to-end logistics solutions to make inland waterways a success: DG Shipping

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 22:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 22:21 IST
Providing end-to-end logistics solutions to make inland waterways a success: DG Shipping

The inland waterways transportation sector will be a success if there is agglomeration or aggregation in the logistics sector for providing end-to-end solutions for goods' producers and industries, Director General of Shipping Amitabh Kumar said on Friday. Speaking at an event organised by the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) and Assocham, Kumar said goods have to go beyond the inland waterways if they have to reach the desired destination.

"IWAI has a vision of having multimodal logistics park along with the inland ports... which will help realise the potential that actually exists. But inland has its own limitation. We have to start thinking in terms of providing end to end solution," he said. Kumar further said inland and coastal, as well as inland and foreign linkages need to be established.

"What we lack in India is a good agglomeration service for the small produce we have. The pattern of the produce will not change. In fact, it will get smaller when it comes to agriculture unless there is agglomeration of land. In terms of industries, there might be a shift. So there is a huge requirement for having agglomerators in the logistic sector," he said. Citing the example of agglomeration of seats in private buses across the country, Kumar said, "If every seat can be agglomerated and centralised and a central logistics theme can work out for them, then there is no reason why the produce of different farmers or industries cannot be agglomerated and brought in the logistic chain and be made viable for ships to ply."

He, however, noted that this will require a lot of marketing. "The shipping industry is not known to be engaged in marketing. We will have to first see if they have the potential for marketing. If not, then we will have to have a set up or an organisation which can do marketing for this logistics requirement," Kumar added.

He added the proposed amendments to the Multimodal Transportation of Goods Act 1993, aiming to provide regulation of multimodal transportation of goods for import, export or domestic trade in India, are likely to come up in the monsoon session of parliament. Currently, the regulation only pertains to exports and does not deal with imports or domestic transportation of goods.

"We have framed a draft regulation bill which has been transferred to the department of logistics which takes care of domestic multimodal transport as well as for EXIM trade. Once a proper enactment comes in place where a single document transportation can be made on multimodal model, it will give impetus to industry to start providing end to end solution for our industries and producers," Kumar added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Fact check: Is China seeking approval to kill coronavirus patients to stop outbreak?

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Trump says White House military aide who testified against him may be out

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday the top White House expert on Ukraine might be ousted after testifying against the president in the impeachment process that ended this week with Trumps acquittal. Asked about media reports that he...

Considering proposal to provide free electricity upto 100 units: Maharashtra Minister

Maharashtra Power Minister Nitin Raut on Friday said that the state government is considering a proposal to provide electricity for free to the people whose monthly electricity consumption is under 100 units.We are considering a proposal to...

Slovenia parties to push ahead with coalition talks after PM quits

Slovenias center-right opposition Slovenian Democratic Party SDS said it plans to push ahead with coalition talks next week after the resignation of center-left Prime Minister Marjan Sarec last week. The SDS, the largest party in parliament...

Canadian lawyers file lawsuit against Iran over victims of downed Ukrainian plane

Canadian lawyers, who previously successfully sued Iran, are seeking class-action status in a lawsuit on behalf of victims aboard a Ukrainian plane shot down over Tehran last month, looking for at least C1.5 billion 1.1 billion in compensat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020