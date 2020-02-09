Left Menu
Development News Edition

India, Chile start talks for further expansion of trade agreement

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-02-2020 10:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-02-2020 10:31 IST
India, Chile start talks for further expansion of trade agreement

India and South American nation Chile have started negotiations for further expansion of a trade agreement with a view to boost two-way commerce and economic ties, an official said. Both the countries signed a preferential trade agreement (PTA) on March 8, 2006 and it came into force from August 2007.

In 2016, India and Chile expanded the scope of the agreement by including more products. The two countries have again initiated talks for second expansion of the trade agreement, the official said.

The first round of negotiations with Chile on the second expansion of India-Chile PTA was recently concluded. "Both sides have decided to hold the next round of the talks in Santiago in Chile during March or in the first half of April," the official added.

In a PTA, two trading partners significantly reduce or eliminate import duties on certain goods traded between them. The official said India's export basket with Chile is diversified and keeping in view the wide variety of tariff lines (or products) offered by Chile, the expanded PTA would benefit both the countries.

Among the latin american countries, Chile is one of the largest trading partners of India. India's bilateral trade with Chile has marginally declined to USD 2.22 billion in 2018-19 from USD 2.85 billion in 2017-18.

India's exports to Chile include transport equipment, pharmaceuticals, yarn of polyester fibres, tyres and tubes, manufacture of metals, articles of apparel, organic/inorganic and agro chemicals, textiles, readymade garments, plastic goods, leather products, engineering goods, imitation jewellery, sports goods and handicraft. Major items of import from Chile are copper ore and concentrates, iodine, copper anodes, copper cathodes, molybdenum ores and concentrates, lithium carbonates, metal scrap, chemicals, pulp and waste paper, fruits and nuts excluding cashews, fertilizers and machinery.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Park to invest Rs 1000 cr on new project in Gurugram

Why do Superman and other superheroes wear underwear over pants? Know the secret

Germany's Merkel fires official following far-right fiasco

UPDATE 1-Thailand reports 7 new coronavirus cases - health ministry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore kicks off depleted air show amid coronavirus clampdown

Organisers scrambled on Sunday to shore up the Singapore Airshow, which is going ahead under a cloud of health and economic concerns after dozens of exhibitors pulled out of Asias largest aerospace gathering due to coronavirus fears.Few dea...

Suspected coronavirus patient in Odisha tests negative

Suspected coronavirus patient in Odisha has tested negative and has been discharged from a state-run hospital in Cuttack, authorities of the medical institution said on Sunday. Earlier, two medical students admitted to the hospital had also...

Two US troops killed by Afghan soldier in Nangarhar attack

Two American troops were killed and six others wounded when an Afghan soldier armed with a machine gun opened fire, the US military confirmed Sunday. The incident occurred late Saturday in Nangarhar province in eastern Afghanistan when US a...

Thai soldier's killing spree left 26 dead, 57 wounded - PM

A Thai soldier who went on a rampage in a northeastern city that ended in a standoff in a packed shopping mall killed 26 people and wounded at least 52, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Sunday.The soldier was motivated by a grudge o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020