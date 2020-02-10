Left Menu
IndiGo pilot suspended for 3 months for threatening wheelchair-bound senior citizen

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 18:11 IST
  • Created: 10-02-2020 18:00 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Aviation regulator DGCA on Monday suspended an IndiGo captain for three months for allegedly intimidating and threatening a wheelchair-bound senior citizen in a Chennai-Bengaluru flight on January 13, an official said.

During the investigation, it was found that the pilot-in-command "insisted" on an apology letter from the passengers -- the senior citizen and her daughter -- which further delayed the matter, detaining them for approximately 75 minutes after the deboarding began at the Bengaluru airport.

"It was established that the pilot-in-command's attitude towards the wheelchair-bound senior citizen passenger was intimidating, threatening and lacked compassion. The DGCA has suspended his license for a period of three months," the official added.

