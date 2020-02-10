Piramal Realty sells 300 units in 'value housing' segment project

Piramal Realty, the real estate arm of Piramal Group, on Monday said it has sold 300 units worth Rs 200 crore in its 'value housing' segment project in Thane within nine days of launch. The company recently entered the 'value housing' segment where it has configured the sizes of the apartments with prices starting from Rs 57 lakh to attract millennials with relatively smaller budgets.

The project is part of the 32 acre township project Piramal Vaikunth, which will be spread across five acres and have a development potential of 2 million sqft.

* * * * * President Kovind to be chief guest at NIBM's golden jubilee celebration

Pune-based National Institute of Bank Management (NIBM) on Monday said President Ram Nath Kovind will be the chief guest at its golden jubilee celebration to be held on February 12. Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari will be the guest of honour and Reserve Bank of India Governor and chairman of NIBM's governing board, Shaktikanta Das, will preside over the function.

RBI's deputy governors and executive directors, heads and directors of various banks and financial institutions are also expected to participate in the celebrations, NIBM said in a release.

* * * * * IDFC AMC launches open-ended equity fund

IDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) has launched an open-ended equity fund, which will predominantly invest in small cap stocks. The new fund -- IDFC Emerging Businesses Fund -- is mandated to invest at least 65 per cent in small cap segment, a company statement said.

The fund will also look to participate in new businesses via IPOs. The new fund offer opened on February 3 and will close on February 17.

