Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Sterling recovers from 2-1/2 month low vs dollar

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 22:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 22:51 IST
UPDATE 2-Sterling recovers from 2-1/2 month low vs dollar

Sterling recovered on Monday from 2-1/2 month lows, holding its own against the broadly stronger dollar following last week's sell-off that was driven by concerns over Britain's trade talks with the European Union.

The pound tumbled 2.4% last week against the dollar, its biggest weekly fall in seven weeks as investors priced in the risk of Britain failing to agree a trade deal with the European Union in the 11 months left of the Brexit transition period. But having dipped in early Monday trade to a 2-1/2 month low of $1.2873, sterling rebounded to as much as $1.2946 before inching down again to $1.2919 by 1700 GMT, a quarter percent firmer on the day.

The pound was 0.6% stronger against the euro at 84.48 pence . "Sterling is back where it was at the beginning of December. Since the negotiation mandates were released, all they have done is shown how far apart the two sides are and how hard the red lines are," said Chris Graham, senior Europe economist at Standard Chartered.

While analysts say the pound's direction will be determined by how economic growth shapes up, fourth-quarter growth and December industrial production data due on Tuesday won't provide much insight into the period following the Dec. 12 election. Most indicators have suggested economic momentum has picked up since the election, but fears remain as Britain and the EU need to strike a deal before the end of the year to avoid a potentially disruptive break in trading relations.

"In the UK, recent data points to a pick up in growth which is good for the pound but that is being set off by concern over a trade deal," said Lee Hardman, a currency analyst at MUFG. Positioning data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday, meanwhile, showed speculators' bullish bets on sterling moderated further in the week to Feb. 4, but the market continued to hold a net long position.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

'Kings who were queens': Britain's hidden LGBT+ history proves major draw

By Hugo Greenhalgh LONDON, Feb 10 Thomson Reuters Foundation - From kings who were queens to lesbian lawmakers and reformist governments, Britains history is awash with LGBT characters - and tourists want to know about them.As Britain marks...

GMR airports achieves 'concession commencement date' to build Crete airport in Greece

GMR Airports Limited announced that it has achieved the concession commencement date - the date from which the concession agreement comes into effect - on Monday to build and operate airport in Crete island of Greece. GMR Airports Limited a...

UPDATE 1-Tennis-ITF accepts contaminated beef claim as Farah escapes ban

Colombias Wimbledon and U.S. Open doubles champion Robert Farah has escaped a doping ban after an ITF investigation accepted his claim that he ingested a banned steroid through contaminated beef cooked by his mother. The 33-year-old was fou...

Armies of India, UK to conduct joint exercise from Feb 13 to Feb 26

With an emphasis on counter-terrorist operations in urban and semi-urban areas, the armies of India and the UK will conduct a joint military exercise at Salisbury Plains from February 13 to February 26, according to a government statement i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020