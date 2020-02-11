Apollo Hospitals Hosts Walkathon to Create Awareness About Cancer

Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

In light of World Cancer Day on 4th of February, 2020, Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai hosted a 3KM Walkathon to create awareness about Cancer along with survivors of cancer. The walkathon saw mass participation of over 300 people coming together to raise awareness on the aspects and of cancer.

Dr Shishir Shetty, Consultant, Surgical Oncology, Head, Oncology Services, Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, said, “The aim of this walkathon is to educate the public and create awareness on the importance of cancer screening, which helps early detection, leading superior clinical outcomes & better quality of life. It is encouraging to see so many people having come forward to participate in this cancer awareness initiative.”

Dr. Tejinder Singh, Consultant, Medical Oncology, Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai said, “Early screening and detection is very important to provide the necessary treatment in early stages and this can be achieved with more awareness amongst people of all age groups. Tobacco consumption and smoking is one of the top causes for increasing cancer cases in India and this needs to be addressed nationally. There is also a need to make significant lifestyle changes through a healthy diet and regular exercise especially the working and young force in our country.”

On this occasion, Mr. Santosh Marathe, Head and COO, Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai said, “Every year India reports more than a million new cancer cases. Apollo Hospitals has been the forefront in Cancer Care and we aim to provide better accessibility to cancer care with advanced technologies to deliver superior clinical outcomes. We have also specialized in organ specific cancer care over the years. Awareness amongst people is what we try to achieve through these events where people can come together and create awareness on early diagnosis & cancer screening.”

One of the cancer survivors also commented saying, “Cancer is a personal battle for people who are living through it. We have all come together to spread awareness about Cancer and how early diagnosis can truly help in reducing major risks that come with cancer.”

Cancer is the second leading cause of death globally. In India, the top cancers that affect the Indian population are lung, breast, cervical and colorectal cancer. India’s cancer incidence is estimated at 1.15 million new patients in 2018 and is predicted to almost double as a result of demographic changes alone by 2040.

About Apollo Hospitals – Navi Mumbai

Apollo Hospitals - Navi Mumbai, is one of the most advanced multi-specialty tertiary care hospitals in the region of Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. The hospital offers comprehensive and integrated super-specialty services under one roof with highly experienced doctors of national and international repute supported by a well-trained team of nurses, technicians and other support staff. The Hospital is accredited by JCI.

Right to Left: Mr. Santosh Marathe, Unit Head and COO, Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, Dr. Tejinder Singh, Consultant, Medical Oncologist, Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai lead the walkathon for Cancer Awareness with 300 participants and Cancer Survivors

