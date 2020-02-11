Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus outbreak could disrupt supply chains in mid-term: Ind-Ra

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 18:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 18:25 IST
Coronavirus outbreak could disrupt supply chains in mid-term: Ind-Ra

India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) on Tuesday said coronavirus outbreak could disrupt supply chains and impact credits in the medium term. The ratings agency, however, said supply chains of Indian companies are unlikely to be materially affected in the near term if the outbreak remains contained in Hubei province.

On the other hand, if it spreads over the next three to four months, sectors like pharmaceuticals, textiles and automobiles could face supply disruptions for critical raw materials, Ind-Ra said in a statement. "In case the virus is transmitted over the next three to four months, the extent of supply chain disruptions globally could be higher than that during the 2003 SARS outbreak," it said.

The quantum of impact on sectors would be contingent on the nature of business activity and the nature of linkages the rest of the world has with mainland China, Ind-Ra added. Specific to Indian companies, the agency said it does "not expect the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak to materially affect Indian corporates' supply chains in the near term, provided it remains contained in the Hubei province".

Stating that several Indian industries have a significant direct dependence on supplies from China, Ind-Ra said pharmaceuticals, fertilisers, textiles and automobiles are among the sectors that could be affected. "Some of these products (imported from China) such as antibiotics, activated pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and fertilizers are critical commodities and any disruption in the supply over the long term could have far-reaching economic consequences for India," it said.

It further said, "Textiles and automobiles could also face supply disruptions for critical raw materials. All this put together could further worsen the recovery in industrial production over the near to medium term. Nonetheless, such a disruption is not Ind-Ra's base case scenario." On the possible impact on global supply chain, the ratings agency said China accounted for nearly 11 per cent of the global imports and 13 per cent of global exports in 2018.

"It also serves as an import supplier of various raw materials and intermediate goods. Thus, the supply chains for various global and Indian industries are linked to China," it said. Ind-Ra further said, "In a situation wherein the outbreak continues for over two quarters, the impact on China's industrial activity could be substantial - both due to a fall in labour availability and consumption demand."

The agency also said although global response to the coronavirus outbreak has been more aggressive than the 2003 SARS outbreak, it is difficult to quantify the exact impact on Indian corporates, given the significant differences between the two outbreaks – both in scale and severity. "Today, the integration between China and rest of the world is significantly higher, the pace of information dissemination is faster and the containment efforts are more coordinated and aggressive, than at the time of the SARS outbreak," it said.

Since 2003, China has gained a dominant role in supply chains of various industries including pharmaceuticals, auto, electronic products and textiles, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Capello, Wenger, Fraser-Pryce to attend 2020 Laureus Awards

Fabio Capello and Arsene Wenger, two of the most revered football coaches, will attend the upcoming Laureus World Sports Awards here on February 17. They will be joined by three giants of the womens game -- Jill Ellis, former coach of the U...

HP guv awards medals to 58 personnel for their service

Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya awarded medals to 58 police, correctional service, fire service, home guards and civil defence personnel during the Investiture Ceremony held at Raj Bhawan here on Tuesday, officials said. The go...

Passenger held with 4 live bullets at IGI Airport

An Italy-bound passenger was apprehended by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport for allegedly carrying four live bullets in his baggage, a senior official said on Tuesday. A Central Industrial Security Force official deputed at Terminal-3 o...

PM congratulates Kejriwal for Delhi win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal for his partys win in the Delhi assembly elections and wished him the very best in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of the national capital. The AAP co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020