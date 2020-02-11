Left Menu
Nordic logistics company stops packages to China

  Reuters
  • |
  Beijing
  • |
  Updated: 11-02-2020 19:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 19:15 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Nordic post and logistics company Postnord said on Tuesday it would no longer accept packages going to China, citing limited freight capacity in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. "It's a decision we have had to take as the logistics systems don't work as they normally do because of the coronavirus," Maria Ibsen, media head at Postnord, told Reuters.

Postnord, jointly owned by the Swedish and Danish state, also said packages already in transit would be severely delayed. It offered no forecast as to when shipments could resume. Coronavirus infections in China may be over by April, its senior medical adviser said on Tuesday, but the death toll passed 1,000 and the World Health Organization warned of a "very grave" global threat.

