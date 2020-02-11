US regulator to review Big Tech acquisitions over past decade
Washington, Feb 11 (AFP) A US regulatory agency said Tuesday it would review acquisitions made by five Big Tech firms for potential antitrust implications. The announcement by the US Federal Trade Commission opens the door to possible investigations of deals made by Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Microsoft and Google parent Alphabet since 2010.
The FTC said in a statement it ordered the five firms "to provide information about prior acquisitions not reported to the antitrust agencies" between January 1, 2010 and December 31, 2019. "This initiative will enable the Commission to take a closer look at acquisitions in this important sector, and also to evaluate whether the federal agencies are getting adequate notice of transactions that might harm competition," said FTC chairman Joe Simons. (AFP)
