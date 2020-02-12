Left Menu
Innoviz Technologies Selected by Shaanxi Heavy Duty Automobile Co. for Autonomous Truck Project at Chinese Port

Innoviz Technologies, a leading provider of high-performance, solid-state LiDAR sensors and perception software, today announced cooperation with Shaanxi Heavy Duty Automobile Co. in Xi'an, China to deploy autonomous trucks for an upcoming project in one of the biggest ports in China. 

Shaanxi Heavy Duty Automobile Co. Ltd., better known as Shacman Trucks outside China, is one of the largest truck manufacturers in China. Shaanxi consists of four truck companies, delivering over 150,000 new trucks worldwide each year, including 10,000 trucks per year for the mining sector. The company is also one of the leaders in China in the field of autonomous driving research and development. 

At the first stage of the project, InnovizPro LiDAR is being utilized in Shaanxi Truck's autonomous proof of concept project at the Chinese port, with Shaanxi's ultimate goal being the deployment of up to 600 trucks at this site. The Innoviz LiDAR used in this proof of concept project provides sensing, mapping and location functions for autonomous driving at speeds of under 30 kilometers per hour in the harbor area. The LiDAR is used to create detailed maps, as well as provide software to compare the point cloud image created by the LiDAR in real time to the location provided via preloaded maps generated by LiDAR. This includes real-time identification of "free space" or "drivable space", as well as object detection. 

One major task for the trucks is to enable autonomous loading and unloading of containers in the port area. After testing many potential LiDAR solutions, Shaanxi Trucks chose InnovizPro, a first-of-its-kind solid-state LiDAR sensor, due to the solution's reliability and price/performance advantages. Integration of location sensors such as retroreflectors is also possible in these geofenced areas, enhancing the ability of the LiDAR to fully understand its surroundings.

Chinese legislation stipulates that by May 2020, all trucks are required to have at least two Advanced Driving Assistance Systems (ADAS): a mandatory camera and either a radar or LiDAR system.

"I have been introducing excellent Israeli technologies to Chinese OEMs for many years, and I am very excited about the future of Innoviz's LiDAR at Shaanxi Trucks and other Chinese OEMs," said Mr. Shen Yong, Director of Xiamen Zhongxinyun Intelligent Co., the system integrator for this project, which is responsible for the sensor fusion.

"Innoviz sees tremendous opportunity in extending autonomous technology to the trucking sector," said Omer Keilaf, CEO and co-founder of Innoviz. "We are therefore looking forward to the work ahead for this project with Shaanxi Trucks." 

About Innoviz Technologies
Innoviz is a leading manufacturer of high-performance, solid-state LiDAR sensors and perception software that brings vision to the automotive, drone, robotics, mapping and other industries. Innoviz's offerings include InnovizOne, for automotive-grade applications, InnovizPro, which brings vision to various industries, and its perception software, designed to complement the hardware offerings with advanced AI and machine learning-based classification, detection and tracking features. Innoviz is backed by top-tier strategic partners and investors, including Magna International, Samsung, Aptiv, Magma Venture Partners, Vertex Ventures, SoftBank Ventures Asia, China Merchants Capital (SINO-BLR Industrial Investment Fund, L.P.), 360 Capital Partners, Glory Ventures, Naver, Shenzhen Capital Group, New Alliance Capital, Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services, Phoenix Insurance Company and others. For more information, visit www.innoviz.tech.

Media Contact for Innoviz
Chelsea Lauber
Antenna Group for Innoviz
innoviz@antennagroup.com

