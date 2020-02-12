Left Menu
Development News Edition

SA wine firms making inroads at Prodexpo trade show in Russia

Prodexpo is the largest international show for the food and drinks sector in Russia and Eastern Europe. 

SA wine firms making inroads at Prodexpo trade show in Russia
Wahed Khan, the Director of Global Business Development at Cape Dreams, says the show is an ideal platform to promote his wines. Image Credit: Twitter(@the_dti)

South African wine companies are making inroads at the Prodexpo international trade show currently underway in Russia.

Prodexpo is the largest international show for the food and drinks sector in Russia and Eastern Europe.

Wahed Khan, the Director of Global Business Development at Cape Dreams, says the show is an ideal platform to promote his wines. The show is also providing an opportunity for the company to network and create partnerships.

"We are excited to be part of the show and value the government's support. We have had good quality meetings over the two days with high-level discussions. The main thing is not just to sell but to secure collaborations for sustainable growth and development of our brands."

"The competition here is stiff but our wines are strongly gaining ground. I am optimistic that we will secure deals by end of the show and beyond," said Khan on Thursday.

Cape Dreams is part of the Department of Trade and Industry's (dti) business delegation to the show.

The dti organised the local companies' participation in the expo which is being held in the capital Moscow.

The mission is funded through the department's Export Marketing and Investment Assistance (EMIA) Scheme, whose objective is to develop export markets for South African products and services.

The International Marketing and Brand Manager of Cape Diamond Wines, Anneli Karsten said the company has been in the Russian market for a while but is in the process of finding an importer for three of their ranges.

"We had successful meetings and tastings of our wines and it looks like we will be exporting our Cape Elephant range with a good number of volumes soon. I am positive that by the weekend we will have a good report," said Karsten.

Meanwhile, Western Cape businessman Malcolm Green has met with a number of Russian importers who are interested in South African wines.

"South Africans wines are creating a strong presence in this market and with the quality of wines, service and our ethics in terms of how we conduct business, we seem to be getting through the Russians," said Green.

The trade show which got underway on Monday will conclude on Friday, 14 February.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Britain to make social media platforms responsible for harmful content

Britain said on Wednesday it would impose a new duty of care on big tech companies, such as Facebook, Google, and Snap, to better protect online users from harmful content.The government said the duty of care would be designed to ensure tha...

Singapore's UOB allocates $2.2 bln for companies impacted by coronavirus

Singapore lender United Overseas Bank UOB said on Wednesday it has allocated S3 billion 2.16 billion to companies in the city-state as relief assistance to help tide them over during the coronavirus outbreak.In the face of the likely econom...

Hindalco PAT drops 24 pc to Rs 1,062 cr in Dec quarter

Hindalco Industries on Wednesday posted a 23.8 percent decline in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 1,062 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 1,394 crore in the year-...

Multilingual robot waitress serves up fries in Afghan capital

In downtown Kabul, a robotic waitress named Timea rolls across a restaurant to serve a pizza and fries to a customer. Zahra Barakzai, 30, cheerfully receives her meal from the robot, who has drawn curious diners since she was unveiled at Ti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020