Left Menu
Development News Edition

I-T Dept to share taxpayers' PAN, other data with Sebi

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 15:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 15:18 IST
I-T Dept to share taxpayers' PAN, other data with Sebi
Image Credit: ANI

The Income Tax Department will share all taxpayers' data like PAN information with Sebi in order to help the capital market regulator in its probe against various entities, including those involved in 'stock market manipulation', an official order has said. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), which frames policy for the tax department, had issued an order in this context on February 10 under section 138 (1) of the I-T Act.

The sharing of information will be under three broad heads: request-based exchange of data, suo moto and automatic. The two organizations are expected to ink a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) soon in order to implement the decision and chalk out modalities of exchange of data, maintenance of confidentiality, the mechanism for safe preservation of data and weeding out after usage.

The CBDT said under the suo moto exchange, information such as the list of scrutiny cases marked as having evasion or violation related to 'stock market manipulation' and any other information considered necessary for Sebi (Securities and Exchange Board of India), will be provided. Under the request-based exchange data, the order said, the tax department will share PAN (permanent account number) information that includes date of application or creation for PAN, name of father or husband, date of birth or date of incorporation, photograph, signature (name of the signatory incase of non-individual).

Name and PANs of partners in partnership firm and LLPs, KYC information contained in IT Return like email id, mobile number, address, IP address appearing on the acknowledgment of the filed IT Return, financial particulars of the business as filed in ITR and tax audit report, including income from trading in securities, bank account details. Other details like transactions reported by entities deducting tax at source and collecting tax at source (TCS) and any other information considered necessary for Sebi will be shared, it said.

Under the automatic exchange of data, the information contained in Form 61 (declaration to be filed by a person who has agricultural income and is not in receipt of any other income chargeable to income tax) will be provided to Sebi by the taxman. "While furnishing the information, the specified income-tax authority shall form an opinion that sharing of such information is necessary for the purposes of enabling Sebi to perform its functions under its respective laws," the order said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

"Like mosquitoes": Extinction Rebellion plans surprises for City of London

Activist group Extinction Rebellion plans to send mosquito-like swarms of protesters to disrupt financial, accountancy and media firms in London this year to mobilise broader popular support for transformative action against climate change....

WIDER IMAGE-Widowed, imprisoned, detained: remnants of Islamic State in limbo in Syria

In northeastern Syria, prisons and detention camps hold thousands of men, women and children whose lives are in limbo nearly a year after the final defeat of Islamic State to which they once belonged. The area around Qamishli city is mainly...

Chinese foreign minister to make first visit abroad since coronavirus outbreak

Foreign Minister Wang Yi would be the first Chinese dignitary to travel abroad this week since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in China to attend the Munich Security Conference, where he would highlight Chinas efforts to contain the d...

UN flights not granted permission by LNA to land in Libya

The United Nations in Libya regrets that its regular flights, which transport its staff to and from Libya, are not granted permission by the LNA to land in Libya. This practice has been repeated on several occasions in the past weeks.The Un...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020