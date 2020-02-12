EV mobility startup Blu Smart on Wednesday said it will deploy 200 electric cars at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi exclusively for airport service. Blu Smart, which started its operations in June last year, already provides services from Gurugram to any of the terminals of Delhi Airport and Aerocity, it said in a statement.

"However, this is the largest deployment of EVs at any airport in the world. We will be starting the operations at the GMR airport T3 in the last week of February by dedicating 200 of its all-electric cars exclusively for airport service," Blu Smart co-founder Punit Goyal said. Initially, the service will be available to those who wish to travel from the airport to anywhere in Gurugram.

"The service will soon be available to those who wish to travel to Delhi, Noida and the rest of NCR as well," he added. These rides can be booked up to 45 minutes prior to travel, and come with a zero-cancellation guarantee, it said.

Kotak MF launches conversational voice assistant to address SIP queries Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company on Wednesday launched a conversational voice assistant to address queries related to systematic investment plan (SIP).

The service was launched to increase awareness about mutual fund investments and mitigate market volatility risks, especially for the millennials. The self-learning, voice assistant -- Mr SIP -- will constantly upgrade itself based on the queries it receives. This will enable it to provide optimal answers to investors. Presently, Mr SIP will be available in English langauge on kotakmf.com, the fund house said in a statement.

