Left Menu
Development News Edition

Business briefs

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 18:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 18:06 IST
Business briefs

EV mobility startup Blu Smart on Wednesday said it will deploy 200 electric cars at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi exclusively for airport service. Blu Smart, which started its operations in June last year, already provides services from Gurugram to any of the terminals of Delhi Airport and Aerocity, it said in a statement.

"However, this is the largest deployment of EVs at any airport in the world. We will be starting the operations at the GMR airport T3 in the last week of February by dedicating 200 of its all-electric cars exclusively for airport service," Blu Smart co-founder Punit Goyal said. Initially, the service will be available to those who wish to travel from the airport to anywhere in Gurugram.

"The service will soon be available to those who wish to travel to Delhi, Noida and the rest of NCR as well," he added. These rides can be booked up to 45 minutes prior to travel, and come with a zero-cancellation guarantee, it said.

* * *

Kotak MF launches conversational voice assistant to address SIP queries Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company on Wednesday launched a conversational voice assistant to address queries related to systematic investment plan (SIP).

The service was launched to increase awareness about mutual fund investments and mitigate market volatility risks, especially for the millennials. The self-learning, voice assistant -- Mr SIP -- will constantly upgrade itself based on the queries it receives. This will enable it to provide optimal answers to investors. Presently, Mr SIP will be available in English langauge on kotakmf.com, the fund house said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Shafali receives words of appreciation from idol Tendulkar

India opener Shafali Verma made it a point to watch her idol Sachin Tendulkar play in his last Ranji match at Lahli more than six years ago and the 16-year-old has now got the the appreciation from the cricket icon himself for being there a...

After 12 year hunt, J&K Crime Branch arrests absconder from Delhi

The Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday arrested an absconder after a long hunt of 12 years from Delhi, a spokesman of the investigating agency said. Tariq Arafat, a resident of Uttarakhand, was arrested from the national ...

OPEC chops global oil demand growth forecast over coronavirus

Paris, Feb 12 AFP The OPEC oil cartel on Wednesday lowered its forecast for growth in global oil demand this year by nearly a fifth over the outbreak of the new coronavirus in China. In its monthly report on the worlds oil market, OPEC said...

NATO chief welcomes Afghan peace progress

Brussels, Feb 12 AFP NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday welcomed apparent progress towards a US-Taliban deal in Afghanistan but warned the militants must reduce attacks. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani reported notable progress in negot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020