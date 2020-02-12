Coronavirus outbreak opportunity for India to expand exports:

The coronavirus outbreak in China provides an opportunity for India to expand exports, Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian said on Wednesday. India is one of China's leading trade partners in Asia and has a huge trade deficit with that country.

"Very hard to say what will manifest. However, the outbreak of the coronavirus provides a good opportunity for India to follow an export-driven model," Subramanian said at the Indian Institute of Management-Calcutta. The number of fatalities from China's new coronavirus epidemic jumped to 1,110 nationwide on Wednesday after hard- hit Hubei province reported 94 new deaths..

