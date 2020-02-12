Left Menu
Development News Edition

NABARD projects Rs 1,87,354cr credit potential for Guj in FY21

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 22:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 22:59 IST
NABARD projects Rs 1,87,354cr credit potential for Guj in FY21

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has projected a credit potential of Rs 1,87,354.76 crore for Gujarat in the financial year 2020-21. NABARD's 'State Focus Paper' was released by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani at a seminar organised in Gandhinagar.

According to the paper, NABARD's credit potential projection for 2019-20 was Rs 1.54 lakh crore. For 2020-21, NABARD has estimated category-wise credit potential estimations of Rs 95980.59 crore for agriculture, Rs 72017.77 crore for MSME and Rs 19356.40 crore for other priority sectors (total Rs 1,87,354.76 crore), said the document.

The State Focus Paper has been drawn up based on the Potential Linked Credit Plans (PLPs) for 2020-21 of all the 33 districts of the state. Speaking at the seminar, which was also attended by Deputy Chief Minsiter Nitin Patel and Agriculture Minister R C Faldu among others, Rupani called upon banks and other stakeholders to achieve the credit projections identified by NABARD.

"The Chief Minister also sought NABARDs support in providing drinking water to every rural household through Nal Se Jal Tak scheme," the central government-owned financial institution said in a release. D K Mishra, Chief General Manager, NABARD, Gujarat, informed that the bank is undertaking a host of grant-based developmental initiatives in the state.

"NABARD is working to strengthen and widen the network of Farmers Producer Organisations (FPOs) in the state and bring more small and marginal farmers under the ambit of structured marketing, value addition and input procurement," he said. "NABARD also aims to bring more self-help groups under bank credit through its E-Shakti portal which facilitates uploading transaction data of SHGs on a real-time basis," Mishra said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow clinch fresh highs as new coronavirus cases drop

The SP 500 and Dow Jones Industrials hit all-time highs on Wednesday, lifted by optimism that the coronavirus epidemic will be contained.China reported its lowest number of new coronavirus cases in two weeks, bolstering a forecast by Beijin...

Pay taxes for India's development; tax harassment will be thing of past: PM Modi

While the previous governments hesitated to touch the countrys taxation system, the current BJP-led dispensation was making it more citizen-centric, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday, urging people to pay their dues for the dev...

Reports: Pirates to sign veteran OF Dyson

The Pittsburgh Pirates and veteran outfielder Jarrod Dyson have agreed to a one-year deal, pending a physical, according to multiple reports Wednesday. The 35-year-old free agent spent the past two seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He ...

Vijay Mallya appeal: UK High Court told of overwhelming evidence of dishonesty

Liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya appeared before the Royal Courts of Justice in London on Wednesday for day two of his High Court appeal against being extradited to India, during which the prosecution highlighted overwhelming evidence of dishones...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020