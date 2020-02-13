Left Menu
Prince Pipes and Fittings Limited revenue growth at 12 per cent for 9M FY19

Prince Pipes and Fittings Limited (PPF), one of India's largest integrated piping solutions & multi polymer manufacturer having six strategically located plants across the country, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 11:13 IST
  • Created: 13-02-2020 11:13 IST
Prince Pipes and Fittings Limited. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Feb 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Prince Pipes and Fittings Limited (PPF), one of India's largest integrated piping solutions & multi polymer manufacturer having six strategically located plants across the country, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The unaudited financial results were reviewed by the audit committee and approved by the Board of Directors in their meeting held on February 11, 2020.

Key financial highlights: 9M FY20 vs 9M FY19 * Revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,204.9 crore as compared to Rs 1,072.9 crore, growth at 12 per cent

* EBIDTA grew by 36 per cent to Rs 171.1 crore as compared to Rs 125.8 crore, margins at 14.2 per cent vs 11.7 per cent, up by 250 bps * PAT grew by 61 per cent to Rs 84.2 crore as compared to Rs 52.2 crore

* Debt to equity ratio at 0.37x as on December 31, 2019 Key financial highlights: Q3 FY20 vs Q3 FY19

* Revenue from operations stood at Rs 395.9 crore as compared to Rs 360.9 crore, growth at 10 per cent * EBIDTA grew by 23 per cent to Rs 53.3 crore as compared to Rs 43.2 crore, margins at 13.5 per cent vs 12.0 per cent, up by 150 bps

* PAT grew by 41 per cent to Rs 24.3 crore as compared to Rs 17.2 crore "It gives me immense pleasure to share our Q3 FY20 results post our listing on December 30, 2019. We have delivered an inline performance in terms of our volume growth and margins. Various initiatives undertaken earlier have helped us sharpen our focus towards expanding our market reach, improving our market penetration and optimizing our product mix. We constantly look to launch newer products across our range to deliver effective solutions as well as a significant value proposition to our end users. It is our endeavour to grow sustainably thereby creating value for all our shareholders", said Parag Chheda, Executive Director of Prince Pipes and Fittings Limited.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

