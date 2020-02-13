Apollo Hospitals posts consolidated net at Rs 89.95 crore

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd on Thursday said it has recorded a consolidated profit of

Rs 89.95 crore during the quarter ending December 2019 as against Rs 49.87 crore during the corresponding period the

previous year. The city-based healthcare major said in a BSE filing that

profits for the year ending December 2019 surged to Rs 222.20 crore from Rs 127.34 crore registered the same period last

fiscal. The consolidated total income for the quarter under review

grew to Rs 2,921.40 crore from Rs 2,507.53 crore registered the same period a year ago.

The consolidated total income ending December 31, 2019, rose to Rs 8,347.39 crore from Rs 7,137.62 crore registered

the same period last financial year. The board of directors, at its meeting, declared

an interim dividend of Rs 3.25 per share (65 percent of the face value of Rs 5 per share) for the financial year ending March

31,2020. Shares of Apollo Hospitals ended at Rs 1,693.75 apiece

up by 0.58 percent over the previous close in BSE.

