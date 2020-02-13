Left Menu
Development News Edition

SJVN Q3 PAT up 18 pc to Rs 216 cr

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 18:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 18:00 IST
SJVN Q3 PAT up 18 pc to Rs 216 cr

State-owned SJVN Ltd on Thursday reported a 18 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 216.07 crore for the quarter ended December 2019. The company's "profit after tax from continuing operations" during the same quarter a year ago stood at Rs 183.22 crore, SJVN said in a BSE filing.

Total income was almost flat at Rs 551.39 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 551.83 crore in the year-ago quarter. Its expenses rose 36.06 per cent to Rs 283.71 crore as against Rs 208.51 crore in October-December 2018.

SJVN Ltd, a company under administrative control of Ministry of Power, is a joint venture of the Government of India and the Government of Himachal Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Opposition to BJP-RSS Hindutva forces got boost from decisive Delhi verdict: CPI(M)

The CPIM has said the Delhi election result was a stinging rebuff to the BJP on the back of its failure to form government in Maharashtra and defeat in Jharkhand, and the AAPs victory in the national capital has given a fillip to the anti-B...

Police just stopped victory procession by Amanatullah's relatives due to lack of permission: Meerut SSP

Refuting claims that Uttar Pradesh Police has beaten up AAP MLA Amanatullah Khans relatives for carrying out a victory procession, Meerut Police on Thursday said that the cops only stopped the people to carry out the procession due to lack ...

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend China flights due to coronavirus outbreak

Airlines are suspending flights to China in the wake of the new coronavirus outbreak. Below are details in alphabetical orderAIRLINES THAT HAVE CANCELLED ALL CHINA FLIGHTS American Airlines - extends suspension of China and Hong Kong fligh...

MOC approves Rs 1.3 cr for various sports disciplines

The Mission Olympic Cell MOC on Thursday approved the financial proposal of approximately Rs 1.3 crore for seven sports disciplines during the 47th Agenda meeting. In the meeting chaired by Director General, Sports Authority of India SAI, S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020