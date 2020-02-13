Left Menu
Development News Edition

EMBARGO FOR 1700 GMT-Norway faces economic reckoning after decades of oil profits -central bank chief

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Oslo
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 22:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 22:30 IST
EMBARGO FOR 1700 GMT-Norway faces economic reckoning after decades of oil profits -central bank chief
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Norway should reduce its dependence on income from its sovereign wealth fund and the petroleum revenue from which it was built, the country's central bank governor said in his annual address to government and business leaders on Thursday. While a half-century of oil and gas production has made Norway one of the world's wealthiest nations, it is now time to make more room for other industries to grow, he added.

"The offshore industry paved the way for wealth gains no future generation is likely to experience," Oeystein Olsen said in prepared remarks for his annual policy address. "As long as the transition to a less oil-dependent economy is gradual, the business sector will have the chance to adapt," the governor said.

Western Europe's top oil and gas exporter will see the rising output in the next few years before production starts to decline by the middle of this decade, government projections show. The future level of oil demand is also coming into question as efforts to combat climate change increase, Olsen said.

"Businesses, banks, and investors are paying more attention to this risk. The outlook for offshore activities on the Norwegian shelf has also become more uncertain," he added. At the same time, the country's vast financial savings fund faces unique risks of its own.

Driven by ultra-low interest rates, booming stock markets and a weak crown, Norway's sovereign fund has more than doubled in value since 2013 to 10.8 trillion Norwegian crowns ($1.17 trillion), making it the biggest of its kind. Built by investing income from the oil and gas industry in foreign stocks, bonds and real estate since 1996, the fund is now worth twice as much as the country's remaining petroleum reserves, the governor noted.

The government is allowed to spend the expected real return of the fund each year, amounting to 3% of its value, with provisions for extra spending to help steer the economy through rough patches. Spending should similarly fall below 3% in boom years but cuts have rarely been made.

"Because the value of the fund has steadily risen, we have long been spared the more demanding tightening measures. This may not be the case in the years ahead," Olsen said. The long-running bull market in stocks has been driven by a fairly small number of companies, and investor assumptions of sustained profit growth have left the potential for a market correction, he added.

If stocks were to plunge as they did during the 2008 financial crisis, it could wipe almost 3 trillion crowns off the fund's value, Olsen said. He particularly warned Norwegian governments against spending returns that had resulted from a weaker crown currency.

"If the government uses a larger fund to expand the public sector, it will lead to the displacement of private enterprise, and I'm warning against that," Olsen said in a separate interview at his office in central Oslo on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Joint exercise India, UK armies begins

The fifth edition of exercise Ajeya Warrior 2020 between the armies of India and the United Kingdom commenced at Salisbury Plains, the United Kingdom on Thursday. The exercise is aimed at conducting training of troops in counter-insurgency ...

Odisha govt approves 8 investment proposals worth Rs 1609 crore

Odisha government has approved eight investment proposals worth Rs 1,609.49 crore in the 89th State Level Single Window Clearance Authority SLSWCA meeting, held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy on Thursday. Thes...

Terrorist hideout busted in J&K's Poonch; arms, ammunition seized

Security forces busted a terrorist hideout and seized arms and ammunition in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district on Thursday, officials said. Police, along with the 39 Romeo Force, launched a cordon-and-search operation at Kunaiyan in Poonch...

Mamata warns pvt hospitals for refusing patients covered under

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday directed officials to take actionagainst private hospitals which deny admission to patients covered under the state governments health insurance scheme,and cancel their licences if need...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020