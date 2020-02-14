Left Menu
Development News Edition

US brings new charges against Chinese tech giant Huawei

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 09:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 09:24 IST
US brings new charges against Chinese tech giant Huawei
Huawei Image Credit: ANI

The Justice Department has added new criminal charges against Chinese tech giant Huawei and several subsidiaries, accusing the company of a brazen scheme to steal trade secrets from competitors in America, federal prosecutors announced Thursday. The new indictment also alleges the company provided surveillance equipment to Iran that enabled the monitoring of protesters during 2009 anti-government demonstrations in Tehran, and that it sought to conceal business that it was doing in North Korea despite economic sanctions there.

The company issued a statement Thursday evening disputing the allegations and calling them "without merit." The new allegations come as the Trump administration raises national security concerns about Huawei, the world's largest telecommunications equipment manufacturer, and aggressively lobbies Western allies to bar the company from wireless, high-speed networks. The superseding indictment, brought by federal prosecutors in Brooklyn, adds to the company's legal woes in the U.S. It adds charges of racketeering conspiracy and conspiracy to steal trade secrets to an existing criminal case in New York, where the company already faces charges of lying to banks about deals that violated economic sanctions against Iran.

Federal prosecutors in Seattle have brought a separate trade secrets theft case against the company. Meng Wanzhou, a senior Huawei executive and the daughter of the company's founder, is accused of making false representations to banks about Huawei's relationship with its Iran-based affiliate. She was arrested in Vancouver, British Columbia, and has yet to be extradited to the U.S. The latest indictment, an update of a case first filed last year, accuses Huawei of plotting to steal the trade secrets and intellectual property of rival companies in the U.S.

In some instances, prosecutors said, Huawei recruited employees of competitors to steal intellectual property. The company also provided incentives to its own employees by offering bonuses to those who brought in the most valuable stolen information, and it used proxies, including professors at research institutions, in the pursuit of inside information, prosecutors said. The stolen information included antenna and robot testing technology as well as user manuals for internet routers. One goal of the theft, the Justice Department said, was to allow Huawei to save on research and development costs.

The indictment details efforts to steal from a half dozen companies. In one May 2013 episode, according to the indictment, a Huawei engineer removed a robot arm from the laboratory of a rival company based in Washington state, stashing the item in a laptop bag. The engineer emailed photographs and measurements of the arm to others at Huawei before th arm was returned to the company, which had discovered the theft.

At a 2004 trade show in Chicago, a Huawei employee was found in the middle of the night in the booth of a technology company, "removing the cover from a networking device and taking photographs of the circuitry inside," prosecutors said. The employee wore a badge that listed his employer as "Weihua," or Huawei spelled with its syllables reversed. The indictment also lays out steps that the company to conceal its business dealings with Iran and North Korea, including by referring to both countries in internal documents by their code names.

In a statement, Huawei called the new indictment "part of the Justice Department's attempt to irrevocably damage Huawei's reputation and its business for reasons related to competition rather than law enforcement." "These new charges are without merit and are based largely on recycled civil disputes from last 20 years that have been previously settled, litigated and in some cases, rejected by federal judges and juries," it said. "The government will not prevail on its charges, which we will prove to be both unfounded and unfair."

Trump administration officials, including Cabinet secretaries, have recently leveled national security allegations against Huawei in an effort to encourage European nations to ban the gear from next-generation cellular networks. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper made the pitch to Western allies during a trip to Munich this week. Attorney General William Barr, in a speech last week, lamented what he said was China's aspiration for economic dominance and proposed that the U.S. invest in Western competitors of Huawei.

The administration's national security adviser, Robert O'Brien, asserted this week that Huawei can secretly tap into communications through the networking equipment it sells globally. The company disputes that, saying it "has never and will never covertly access telecom networks, nor do we have the capability to do so."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

PC Jeweller Q3 net profit falls 73 pc to Rs 35.61 cr

India-UK army exercise AJEYA WARRIOR-2020 commences

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Sitharaman to visit Hyderabad, Bengaluru to hold interactive sessions on Budget 2020-21

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be on a two-day official visit to Hyderabad and Bengaluru on February 16 and 17 to hold interactive sessions with various stakeholders on Union Budget 2020-21. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman wil...

Global Payroll Management Institute Launches Inaugural Global Payroll Titan Award

WASHINGTON, Feb. 13, 2020 PRNewswire -- The Global Payroll Management Institute GPMI launched its inaugural Global Payroll Titan award on 13 February as part of its Global Payroll Week 2020 celebration. The award will recognize a professio...

WRAPUP 3-China reports 5,000 new coronavirus cases, cruise ship disembarks in Cambodia

Chinas coronavirus outbreak showed no sign of peaking with health authorities on Friday reporting more than 5,000 new cases, while passengers on a cruise ship blocked from five countries due to virus fears finally disembarked in Cambodia. N...

Government of Odisha Approves Eight Investment Proposals Worth Rs. 1,609.49 Crore

BHUBANESHWAR, India, Feb. 13, 2020 PRNewswire -- The Government of Odisha has approved eight more investment proposals worth Rs.1,609.49 crore in the 89th State Level Single Window Clearance Authority SLSWCA meeting. The meeting was held u...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020