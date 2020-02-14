Left Menu
Development News Edition

Varroc showcases roadmap for future of mobility at Auto Components Expo

Varroc Engineering Limited, a global Tier-1 auto component supplier, revealed its future roadmap at the 15th edition of the Auto Components Expo by showcasing solutions for electric mobility, connected vehicles, and lightweight.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Pune (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 12:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 12:02 IST
Varroc showcases roadmap for future of mobility at Auto Components Expo
Varroc's concept electric scooter 'Predator'. Image Credit: ANI

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Feb 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Varroc Engineering Limited, a global Tier-1 auto component supplier, revealed its future roadmap at the 15th edition of the Auto Components Expo by showcasing solutions for electric mobility, connected vehicles, and lightweight. The automotive industry is evolving fast and Varroc is staying ahead of the curve with the motto to Perform@Change. The Company's technological prowess and manufacturing capabilities were highlighted at their stall with three demonstration vehicles - an electric scooter, an IC engine bike, and a car.

Varroc's indigenous solutions for electric vehicles include traction motor and controller with industry-leading efficiency levels of 93 per cent and 98 per cent respectively. The ingress protection ratings of IP67 for traction motor and IP65 for controller make them ready to ride in any weather conditions. These, along with the DC-DC converter and Battery Management System (BMS), provide a comprehensive solution for today's electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers.

The company also showcased telematics solutions for connected mobility, which combine Varroc's proprietary hardware with software and data analytics solutions from CarIQ - the Pune-based telematics company that Varroc acquired last year. These solutions make a vehicle smarter by providing vital information related to the vehicle's health, location, and safety, thus making them useful for vehicle owners, OEMs, fleet owners, and finance & insurance companies.

Varroc has also integrated its telematics solutions with instrument clusters to provide on-the-go information to end-users such as vehicle health parameters and turn-by-turn navigation. Varroc's capabilities in light-weighting were highlighted by the 2-meter wide front panel of a truck, which is made of polymer instead of sheet metal, thus reducing the weight by 65 per cent.

Also on display were the engine intake valves made of titanium that are 40 per cent lighter than regular steel valves, which reduces the Noise, Vibrations, and Harshness (NVH) levels and improves the fuel efficiency significantly. The company also showcased the car headlamp housing they've developed using waste coffee chaff. These parts are 20 per cent lighter compared to conventional parts made of talc and plastic and use 25 per cent less energy during molding process, thus preserving the environment and reducing their carbon footprint.

To address the growing needs of fuel efficiency and safety, the company displayed products such as Integrated Starter Generator (ISG), adaptive and static bending headlights. The car headlight fitted with cameras, RADAR and LiDAR scanners aid the driver with pedestrian-detection technology, thus making the roads safer for everyone. "Varroc's engineering capabilities provide it an edge over its competitors. Our vision is to capitalize on this edge to drive market share growth leveraging automotive trends that remain constant, such as the desire to be greener, safer, smarter and more connected. This vision is clearly reflected at our display at this year's auto expo", said Tarang Jain, Founder & Managing Director, Varroc.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

PC Jeweller Q3 net profit falls 73 pc to Rs 35.61 cr

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Inter-governmental negotiations meant to achieve UNSC reform, not endless debate: G4

The G4 nations of Brazil, Germany, Japan and India have asserted that the mandate of the United Nations Inter-Governmental Negotiations is to achieve the long-pending reforms of the UNSC and not endlessly debate it. The Inter-Governmental N...

KLM apologises after airliner crew's coronavirus toilet note sparks outrage in S.Korea

KLM, the Dutch arm of Air France KLM, offered a public apology on Friday after a crew member sparked online outrage by posting a sign in Korean saying passengers on a recent flight were not allowed to use a toilet because of the new coronav...

Porn movie shot at holy site outrages Myanmar

Outrage is growing in Myanmar after the emergence of a 12-minute porn video shot in Bagan, the countrys best-known tourist hotspot and UNESCO heritage site of thousands of hallowed Buddhist pagodas. The video was posted on PornHub by users ...

Big love: Thai elephants, students send Valentines to virus-hit China

Some 3,000 students gathered on Friday in Thailands Ayutthaya province to send Valentines Day well-wishes to China, which is facing an ongoing coronavirus epidemic.China keep fighting, students and teachers of Jirasat Wittaya School chanted...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020