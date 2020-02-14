Left Menu
White Hill Studios collaborates with Likee to promote LethalJattiMusic video

Likee, the pioneering global short video creation platform from Singapore based BIGO Technology has collaborated with White Hill Studios to promote a new Punjabi music video #LethalJatti. Renowned Punjabi singers, Harpi Gill and MistaBaaz, have given their magical voice to the song.

  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 14-02-2020 18:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 18:20 IST
White Hill Studios Collaborates with Likee for #LethalJattiMusic Video. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], Feb 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Likee, the pioneering global short video creation platform from Singapore based BIGO Technology has collaborated with White Hill Studios to promote a new Punjabi music video #LethalJatti. Renowned Punjabi singers, Harpi Gill and MistaBaaz, have given their magical voice to the song. The music video focuses on the lives of college students who often try to impress their crush with materialistic things such as expensive cars, but true lovers #LethalJatti never gets impressed with someone's financial status.

As part of the collaboration, Likee is inviting users to create entertaining dance videos with the new song in the background and with #LethalJatti hashtag. Also, both the singers of the song will be launching their official Likee accounts. The singers will be carefully watching #LethalJatti videos on Likee and will also share ten videos which they loved the most. Moreover, Likeers can connect with them and also express themselves to them via exciting Likee videos.

#LethalJatti has already garnered millions of views. The song has formed a firm grip on lovers of Punjabi songs, and more people are joining in to express their excitement towards the new song. This collaboration further substantiates Likee's commitment to providing valuable and entertaining content as per the taste of Indian youth. Likee's growing popularity is also drawing the focus of many brands and celebrities in India to promote themselves among millennial in the most effective way.

Likee is available in different Indian languages like Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, Gujarati, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam and Punjabi. In 2019, Likee had also won the Guinness World Record for creating the 'Largest online video album of people waving a flag in India' during its 'No matter where I am, #IAMINDIAN' campaign. The campaign saw more than one lakh Indians participating in celebrating India's 73rd Independence Day. In the recent App Annie's year-end report on app trends for 2019, Likee has emerged as number one in the breakout category and is also the seventh most downloaded app in 2019.

