Left Menu
Development News Edition

ValueLabs Acquires Iconic Design House, Indi Design

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 18:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 18:09 IST
ValueLabs Acquires Iconic Design House, Indi Design
Image Credit: PR Newswire

ValueLabs, a global technology services provider, has acquired one of the most iconic design houses in India, Indi Design Private Limited. With this acquisition, ValueLabs' offering in the solutions segment expands to include Brand and Business Consulting.

Indi Design was founded in 2009 by Sudhir Sharma. They are very well known for the Brand design work for Bajaj Auto, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finserv, and Varroc. With partner offices in Shanghai, Sao Paulo, Hanoi and Riyadh, Indi Design has become increasingly involved in management consulting, organizational design and the design of products, services, environments and digital experiences. They also publish India's only design magazine "Pool / Design India" and host "India's Best Design Awards."

Sudhir Sharma is a highly reputed thought leader in the Design community. He was on the jury panel of the inaugural Cannes Lions for Design 2008, Adfest, Spikes Asia, Dutch Design Awards, Design Turkey, IXDA New York. He is a member of the India Design Council and is an Alumnus of the World Economic Forum (WEF) on the Global Council for Design.

Commenting on the acquisition, Sudhir said, "When Design and Tech come together, we create new benchmarks in creativity and innovation. Tech is reorganizing Design thinking in ways that were not possible earlier. My whole team and I are very excited about the possibilities this development throws up."

Arjun Rao, CEO of ValueLabs said, "Indi Design's approach fits very well with our Digital Flywheel™, taking our business strategy and UX offerings to a much higher level, enhancing the overall value proposition we offer our clients. With this world-class Design & UX capability, powered by all things Tech in Data & Analytics, Automation and Product Development, we now have a package that not many in the world can offer!"

ValueLabs' award-winning in-house UX group has already furthered their position in the Design industry. ValueLabs' clients now get access to Indi Design's offerings of Brand thinking along with a comprehensive Design background.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

Naidu calls for active participation all to promote tribal culture

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday called for active participation from all sections of society for the preservation and promotion of tribal culture. Addressing the Aadivasi Mahotsav -- 2020 here, the Vice President said the tribal...

Rugby-Vunipola says he has no regrets doing business with Saracens owner

Saracens and England prop Mako Vunipola said he had no regrets about entering into business ventures with the clubs former chairman Nigel Wray, speaking in the wake of its relegation from the Premiership for breaching salary cap rules. Sara...

Four children killed as school van catches fire in Punjab; CM orders probe

In a ghastly incident, four children were burnt alive when a private schools mini van carrying students caught fire in Punjabs Sangrur district on Saturday, police said. The accident took place on the Longowal-Sidsaachar road, they said, ad...

India always accommodative and multipolar: RSS leader

RSS sah sarkaryawah joint general secretary Manmohan Vaidya on Saturday said that India has always been an accommodative and a multipolar country. He was speaking at the Second Nagpur Literary Festival here. India always had a spiritual dem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020