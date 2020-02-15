ValueLabs Acquires Iconic Design House, Indi Design

ValueLabs, a global technology services provider, has acquired one of the most iconic design houses in India, Indi Design Private Limited. With this acquisition, ValueLabs' offering in the solutions segment expands to include Brand and Business Consulting.

Indi Design was founded in 2009 by Sudhir Sharma. They are very well known for the Brand design work for Bajaj Auto, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finserv, and Varroc. With partner offices in Shanghai, Sao Paulo, Hanoi and Riyadh, Indi Design has become increasingly involved in management consulting, organizational design and the design of products, services, environments and digital experiences. They also publish India's only design magazine "Pool / Design India" and host "India's Best Design Awards."

Sudhir Sharma is a highly reputed thought leader in the Design community. He was on the jury panel of the inaugural Cannes Lions for Design 2008, Adfest, Spikes Asia, Dutch Design Awards, Design Turkey, IXDA New York. He is a member of the India Design Council and is an Alumnus of the World Economic Forum (WEF) on the Global Council for Design.

Commenting on the acquisition, Sudhir said, "When Design and Tech come together, we create new benchmarks in creativity and innovation. Tech is reorganizing Design thinking in ways that were not possible earlier. My whole team and I are very excited about the possibilities this development throws up."

Arjun Rao, CEO of ValueLabs said, "Indi Design's approach fits very well with our Digital Flywheel™, taking our business strategy and UX offerings to a much higher level, enhancing the overall value proposition we offer our clients. With this world-class Design & UX capability, powered by all things Tech in Data & Analytics, Automation and Product Development, we now have a package that not many in the world can offer!"

ValueLabs' award-winning in-house UX group has already furthered their position in the Design industry. ValueLabs' clients now get access to Indi Design's offerings of Brand thinking along with a comprehensive Design background.

