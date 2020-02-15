Left Menu
Development News Edition

Company proposes to pay amount so assessed in next few days: Vodafone Idea on AGR dues

A day after the Supreme Court heard a plea on the payment of dues under the adjusted gross revenue (AGR), Vodafone Idea on Saturday said it is currently assessing the amount that it will be able to pay to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 21:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 21:17 IST
Company proposes to pay amount so assessed in next few days: Vodafone Idea on AGR dues
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A day after the Supreme Court heard a plea on the payment of dues under the adjusted gross revenue (AGR), Vodafone Idea on Saturday said it is currently assessing the amount that it will be able to pay to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). "Further to our communication dated January 21, 2020, with respect to the filing of an application for modification of the supplementary order of the Supreme Court dated October 24, 2019, we wish to inform that post the hearing yesterday, company has received letters from Department of Telecommunications (DoT) directing immediate payment," read a statement from the company.

"The company is currently assessing the amount that it will be able to pay to DoT towards the dues calculated based on AGR (Adjusted Gross Revenue), as interpreted by the Supreme Court in its order dated October 24, 2019. The company proposes to pay the amount so assessed in the next few days," the statement added. The statement further reads: "As disclosed in the company's financial statements for the quarter ending December 31, 2019, the company's ability to continue as a going concern is essentially dependent on a positive outcome of the application for modification of the supplementary order."

Meanwhile, talking about telecom companies' AGR dues, State Bank of India (SBI) chief Rajnish Kumar said: "I haven't heard any telecom company, saying that they are shutting down the business. The Supreme Court has ordered companies to pay the dues. It is now up to them how they comply. We are in a wait and watch mode." The Supreme Court, while hearing a plea on payment of dues under the AGR case on Friday, observed how the telecom companies had violated its order "in pith and substance" and not paid the money to the Centre.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said: "This case projects a very disturbing scenario. The companies have violated the order passed by this court in pith and substance. In spite of the dismissal of the review application, they have not deposited any amount so far." Justice Mishra, in his order, also made it clear that it appears that the way in which things are happening shows "scant respect to the directions issued by the top court."

"A desk officer of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has the temerity to pass the order to the effect of issuing a direction to the accountant general, another constitutional authority, not to insist for any payment pursuant to the order passed by this court and not to take any coercive steps till further orders," the court observed. Warning the telecom companies of initiation of contempt proceedings against them and a desk officer of the DoT, the top court ruled, "This is nothing but a device to scuttle order of this court. This kind of order should not have been passed by the desk officer at all."

"In the circumstances, we draw contempt proceedings against the desk officer for passing the order and violating the order passed by this court," it added. The telecom companies had appealed before the top court challenging its AGR verdict on Rs 92,000 crore past dues on them. The apex court had upheld the central government's plea on the definition of AGR involving around Rs 90,000 crore. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Metro harassment case: FIR registered, says DMRC

An FIR has been filed in a case in which a woman has alleged that she was harassed by a mans obscene behaviour while travelling in a metro train, DMRC authorities said on Saturday. The woman had narrated the alleged incident on Twitter late...

Need for digital content in Indian languages: VP Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday underlined the need of creating more digital content in Indian languages for social good. If the benefit of digital technology and e-governance is to reach the last man, it has to be in Indian lan...

Ivanka Trump visits the UAE for women's conference

Ivanka Trump, an adviser to her father U.S. President Donald Trump, began a trip on Saturday to the United Arab Emirates where she is due to speak at a conference to promote female entrepreneurship this week.Trump is set to deliver a keynot...

Oppo A31 with triple cameras, 6.5-inch display launched

Oppo launched its new A31 smartphone in the Indonesian market, packed with camera and battery prowess. The Oppo A31 boasts a triple camera setup including a 12-megapixel lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and 2-megapixel macro lens. On the fro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020